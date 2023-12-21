The Examiner
Men in custody over Ravenswood firearms incident

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated December 22 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:31am
Police have two men in custody following a firearms incident at a Ravenswood property overnight where two people were injured.

