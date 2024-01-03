House of the Week | Notable farmhouse on six linear acres

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Step into the enchanting world of Carinya - an iconic waterfront farmhouse nestled on six flat acres, a property so extraordinary it's in a league of its own. Get ready to be captivated by the sheer perfection of this premium home perched above the picturesque banks of the Tamar River.
Carinya is more than just a residence; it's a property unicorn - a refurbished beauty that stands as a testament to timeless elegance and sophistication. The allure of its magical setting, absolute waterfront location, and expansive land holding make it a masterpiece.
As you approach Carinya, the anticipation builds, and rightly so. The rolling green lawns seamlessly lead down to the waterline, where elegant swans gracefully glide. The ambiance is nothing short of intoxicating, a sensory delight that infuses joy into the soul of anyone fortunate enough to call Carinya home.
Step inside, and you'll discover a world of luxury and charm. This haven boasts three-bedrooms, a study, twi-bathrooms, and an open-plan living space that is truly magnificent. Giant picture windows frame breathtaking views, while reclaimed timber floors, French doors, and lofty ceilings add to the enchantment. The external greenery bursts through every window, ensuring that the character and charm of yesteryear are not just preserved but celebrated.
For those seeking versatile living spaces, Carinya offers a converted timber-framed stable turned summerhouse. This retreat overlooks the river and serves as a perfect space for relaxation. Whether for secondary living, additional accommodation, or a work-from-home haven, this space adapts to your lifestyle.
Carinya is not just a residence; it's an estate. The property boasts a series of outbuildings, including garaging for five vehicles accessible from a sweeping circular drive that embraces the mature trees framing the landscape. A generous spring-fed dam adds a touch of nature's magic, complemented by extensive entertaining decks that beckon you to bask in the beauty that surrounds.
This exclusive property is available for private appointments to qualified purchasers seeking a once-in-a-generation home. Anticipating interest from near and far, we invite you to immerse yourself in the full Carinya experience on our dedicated website, carinya.co. Explore videos, peruse additional photos, and gather all the information you need.
