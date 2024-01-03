House of the Week | Notable farmhouse on six linear acres

Step inside, and you'll discover a world of luxury and charm. This haven boasts three-bedrooms, a study, twi-bathrooms, and an open-plan living space that is truly magnificent. Giant picture windows frame breathtaking views, while reclaimed timber floors, French doors, and lofty ceilings add to the enchantment. The external greenery bursts through every window, ensuring that the character and charm of yesteryear are not just preserved but celebrated.

