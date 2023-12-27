What were The Examiner's most-read football stories in 2023?

To say it was a big year in Tasmanian football would be a mighty understatement.
From securing an AFL licence to state representation, The Examiner's sports team of Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge, Brian Allen and Ben Hann produced plenty to read about.
Here are the top-10 most-read stories by The Examiner's readers in 2023.
10: Meet the Launceston AFL draft prospect who was interviewed by all 18 clubs - November 9
James Leake's pre AFL draft story was an interesting one - interviewed by all 18 clubs at the draft combine in October.
He must have left an impression as the 18-year-old was selected by GWS with pick 17.
9: Draft-bolter Leake's first-round selection completes Launceston trifecta - November 20
Having three Tasmanians in the first round of the AFL draft made for fantastic reading on a historic night.
Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders and James Leake were drafted to North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs and GWS respectively before Arie Schoenmaker followed to St Kilda the next day.
8: Small-town success Sam Banks to debut for Richmond - July 4
Sam Banks became the second person from Whitefoord, a town of just 59 people, to play AFL earlier this year.
He followed in the footsteps of Richmond great Royce Hart, who played 187 games for the Tigers in the '60s and '70s.
7: Schoenmaker becomes fourth Tasmanian selected in 2023 draft - November 21
The selection of Schoenmaker on night two received more readers than that of McKercher, Sanders and Leake.
The left-footed defender was selected with pick 62, slipping further down the draft order than many predicted.
6: Devils pay tribute to Samara Whitney in quarter-final loss - September 10
The Tasmanian football community was rocked by the unexpected death of Tasmania Devils player Samara Whitney in September.
Just days later, the Devils played in a Coates Talent League quarter-final, with the game moved from Geelong to Launceston.
5: Tasmanian State League to disband in coming years - May 5
The 2024 season of the TSL is set to be the last with Tasmanian football reverting to regional competitions underpinning the state's VFL side.
The announcement of the change was met with disdain from TSL side North Launceston, while the Blues described it as "a step back".
4: Devils boys ruled out for personal reasons - April 6
Several Tasmania Devils players were absent from the high-performance program at the start of the season, for what was initially reported as "personal reasons".
Since then, it's emerged that Arie Schoenmaker, who was one of those players, was banned for an indiscretion involving alcohol.
3: Sam Siggins stars as Tasmania snatch victory from Queensland - July 1
It was arguably the biggest sporting event this football season as Tasmania played Queensland in representative football at North Hobart Oval.
The home side emerged victorious by seven points in front of 7189 people as Sam Siggins won the Lefroy Medal for best on ground.
2: SANFL move announced for three-time North Launceston premiership star - November 7
North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson will play for Norwood in the SANFL in 2024, joining former Bombers teammates Jackson Callow, Baynen Lowe, Thomas Donnelly and Ollie Sanders.
The 22-year-old accountant leaves North Launceston as a three-time premiership player, a Jack Hill Medallist as the club's best and fairest, a Tasmanian representative and an Alastair Lynch Medal runner-up.
1: Player receives 30-week suspension at NTFA tribunal for umpire abuse - August 10
Two Rocherlea players copped lengthy bans at the NTFA tribunal with one player receiving 30 weeks and another 12 weeks.
The bans were in a round 16 NTFA men's reserves match between Bracknell and Rocherlea which was suspended at half-time.
