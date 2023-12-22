Babies, children celebrate holiday season with thoughtful donation

Volunteers are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season.
Children and babies in the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Wombat Ward were gifted hand-made Christmas stockings by the West Tamar Council positive aging committee.
The committee typically made the stockings for the local West Tamar community, but had made extra this year, and decided to distribute them to the children wards.
First-time Launceston mum Stephani Bailey and her son, Kolton Bailey, were gifted one of the stockings during their stay at the hospital.
"It's very kind to be given his first stocking," Mrs Bailey said.
"Kolton was born on Friday [December 15] at 33 weeks.
"Him being born so early was a bit stressful, but I am relieved he's here safe."
Mrs Bailey herself was born premature, nearly 30 years earlier, at just 29 weeks.
She said she was looking forward to the holidays following Kolton's unexpected arrival.
"I'm just resting now, taking it day by day," she said.
"He certainly was a nice surprise.
"He's the best Christmas present I could have asked for."
Nursing staff at the NICU said every baby born over the holiday period in the ward would recieve a stocking.
