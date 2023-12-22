Woman jailed after taking drugs in prison in violation of drug treatment order

A woman who took the dangerous drug GHB while in prison will spend the next three months in jail after having a drug treatment order cancelled.
Caitlin Hanna McGee, 34, of George Town spent several months on a drug treatment order but was cancelled after continued offending.
A drug treatment order allows an offender to avoid jail as long as they stay off drugs, commit no new offences and abide by other conditions of the order such as seeking treatment. The order has a custodial component which may be served if the order fails.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said sentenced her to four months jail for an array of charges including trespass, computer related fraud, unlawful possession of property, common assault and stealing. The sentence was wholly suspended.
"I am of the view that the suspension would be a powerful incentive to put in place some of the changes she learned during the period she was on the order," Ms Cure said.
Ms Cure cancelled the drug treatment order saying she was disappointed to have to do so.
She said that between November 30 and December 15 2023 McGee had used methylamphetamine, recorded an invalid urinalysis test and used GHB in custody.
"She did not do enough and the relationship with the court mandated diversion officer became unworkable," she said.
Ms Cure said the challenges of overcoming drug use were well known to the courts.
"Methylamphetamine addiction is far worse than any other substance because of the dopamine hit it provides," she said.
"Most people would not realise how hard it is [to overcome]."
Ms Cure said McGee's case illustrated how much more was needed by way of resources and how it was unlikely to be achieved.
At the time of sentence McGee's order had a nine month custodial component.
"For compliance I will reduce that by three months and restore six months of the custody component," she said.
The sentence was backdated to September 19, 2023 to take into account jail time McGee had served while remanded in custody. She will be in jail until March 2024.
