Men charged after alleged Brisbane Street Mall knife fight

Two men have been charged after an alleged fight in Launceston's CBD on December 22 involving a knife.
Multiple Tasmania Police officers and other emergency services were called to the Brisbane Street Mall to respond to a disturbance involving two men around lunchtime on Thursday.
Both men were taken into custody, and the scene at the Saint John Street end of the shopping precinct was cleared by 12.40pm.
Police said one man has been charged with disorderly conduct while another man has been charged with common assault and being unlawfully armed in a public place.
Both men were granted bail and will appear in court at a later date.
The Examiner understands no bystanders were injured during the incident.
