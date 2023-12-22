Is the requirement for a new stadium too high a price to pay?

THE likely outcome of any major development such as the proposed AFL stadium in Hobart is always speculative. A development proposal does not necessarily represent progress. Ian Hunt (The Examiner, December 21) warns about negative speculation concerning the stadium project because evidently his crystal ball is much more powerful and all knowing than the crystal ball of those opposed. One wonders how he can be so confident about a project containing so many uncertainties. A major concern is the cost because we know that major infrastructure developments in Australia are notorious for running over budget. A comparison of the relative value with the Bridgewater Bridge is ludicrous The Bridge is a long overdue essential infrastructure with significant Commonwealth funding. The stadium is not. The future financial implications for Tasmania are of major concern. As far as future AFL draft aspirants are concerned this year's draft shows there is more than one path to being drafted. While there is little doubt that most Tasmanians support a local AFL team many question whether the requirement for a new stadium is too high a price to pay.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to Tony Newport (The Examiner, December 21) I respectfully ask, you do realise just like the components that make-up renewable products, the Albanese Labor government does have a use-by date. Don't you?
A use-by date that according to numerous news polls could well be fast approaching making him a one term Prime Minister.
The damage caused to the environment digging for the precious metals is very energy intensive, leading to both air and water pollution and land degradation. There can be serious consequences. With contamination of underground water systems.
When attempting to articulate the consequences of renewables, I prefer a more modern era like Tim Langford who wrote: A fool and his money / you know what they say / someone waiting to take it away / wheelers-dealers, taxman, stealers / I want a piece of your take home pay.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
ROSS Grange (The Examiner, December 22) advocates that the users of the stadium should pay for its construction. How far would he be willing to go in this principle? Should we put a toll booth at the new Bridgewater bridge? Should we pay an entry fee when we visit a hospital or school? Would he be willing to pay a toll to use the East Tamar Highway? None of these facilities bring a monetary return, let alone bring a leap in employment and a boost to our GST entitlements, that will benefit all Tasmanians. Unfortunately, chocolate tea pots will have no long term benefits for our younger generations!
Ian Hunt, St Leonards
AS WE near the end of the year is an appropriate time to comment on the functioning of our city council. It has been a somewhat momentous year, the retirement of long-time mayor, Albert van Zettan and the introduction of compulsory voting in council elections: both significant changes! I was disappointed to see Danny Gibson resign rather than 'tough it out', but Matthew Garwood has more than capably stepped into the role, I like his frequent positive comments on city activities. Council elections saw over 30 candidates, almost too many to adequately address! But what a varied make-up we now have, no longer dominated by centre-city ratepayers. I don't think I've ever seen a more varied make-up! Council still has major problems to address: through traffic bypassing the city's cluttered CBD and the perennial problem of parking. It would be good for the council to find the solution to the latter problem, allowing full access to the city's businesses. Councillors: some thinking outside the conventional is demanded!
Dick James, Norwood
ATTUNED with Brigid Wilkinson letter (The Examiner, December 12) suggesting to "connect with an older person in your street", my thanks to the nice lady alfresco dining on the George Street footpath (between Brisbane & York), who suddenly arose and stepped out into the heavy Xmas traffic to halt it so I could hobble across with my cane.
What a wonderful kind surprise! And I am only 13 years OLD. (Hint: I became "old" at 75, 13 years ago!)
David Derrick, Norwood
