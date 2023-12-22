Is the requirement for a new stadium too high a price to pay?

THE likely outcome of any major development such as the proposed AFL stadium in Hobart is always speculative. A development proposal does not necessarily represent progress. Ian Hunt (The Examiner, December 21) warns about negative speculation concerning the stadium project because evidently his crystal ball is much more powerful and all knowing than the crystal ball of those opposed. One wonders how he can be so confident about a project containing so many uncertainties. A major concern is the cost because we know that major infrastructure developments in Australia are notorious for running over budget. A comparison of the relative value with the Bridgewater Bridge is ludicrous The Bridge is a long overdue essential infrastructure with significant Commonwealth funding. The stadium is not. The future financial implications for Tasmania are of major concern. As far as future AFL draft aspirants are concerned this year's draft shows there is more than one path to being drafted. While there is little doubt that most Tasmanians support a local AFL team many question whether the requirement for a new stadium is too high a price to pay.