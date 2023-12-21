Travel without having to pay a cent this Christmas in Tasmania

Tasmanians will be able to travel throughout the state on Christmas Day without having to pay a cent.
Metro is getting into the Christmas spirit, confirming all of its buses will be free on December 25 in Burnie, Launceston, and Hobart.
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper said the Christmas Day timetable would match the regular Sunday/public holiday timetables.
"By providing a fare-free Christmas Day, we hope people will use our buses to travel safely and comfortably to their Christmas events," Ms Cooper said.
"For those looking to travel on Christmas day, whether to see family and friends, access services, or just see more of our beautiful state, the free fare will allow them to easily travel to and from their destinations."
Ms Cooper said Metro and MAIB would also offer a flat $2 Nightrider fare from 6pm on all New Year's Eve bus services in Hobart, Launceston, and Burnie.
"Metro understands that road safety is everyone's responsibility and is pleased to once again provide this affordable option to get people home safely," Ms Cooper said.
"We are encouraging partygoers to catch a bus to their party or festivities, relax, enjoy themselves, and then get home safely on a Metro Nightrider bus at the end of the night."
