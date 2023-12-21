The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Travel without having to pay a cent this Christmas in Tasmania

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 22 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper at the Launceston bus depot, Wellington Street. Picture by Paul Scambler
Metro chief executive Katie Cooper at the Launceston bus depot, Wellington Street. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmanians will be able to travel throughout the state on Christmas Day without having to pay a cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.