A special visitor for Peace Haven care facility residents this Christmas

Lynda Peters has organised Christmas gifts for residents of Peace Haven's care facility at Norwood for the past twelve years, but a special friend tagged along this year.
Lynda and Albie, the Bernese Mountain dog, visited and delivered good wishes and lollies as they have for a few years, but this Christmas, Santa joined them, Sue Gray and her granddaughter Charlotte and Newfoundland dogs Vienna and Fudge.
Donations from friends and members of the dog show community covered the cost of lollies for the event, with enough lollies for other Christmas events at the facility.
Lynda says the organisation of the event is worthwhile because nothing compares to the looks of pleasure and excitement on the resident's faces at what can be a lonely time of year for many.
"All involved are already looking forward to next Christmas," she said.
