LGBTIQ+ advocates say gay conversion bill 'should be scrapped'

LGBTIQ+ advocates say the draft bill to ban gay conversion practices should be scrapped and the government should start again.
The Liberal government's draft conversion practices bill opened for consultation earlier this month, seeking to ban practices that attempt to change sexual orientation or gender identity of a person.
Equality Tasmania spokesman Rodney Croome said a report by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) made 16 recommendations to create gold standard legislation, but just three of those 16 were implemented in the draft bill.
"We have gone through the 16 recommendations of the TLRI report and compared and cross referenced that to the bill, and the bill only implements three of those recommendations," Mr Croome said.
"It implements them in quite a shoddy, ineffective way. When we look at the TLRI report, and the legislation, the legislation compares very badly."
Mr Croome said the bill is too narrow, and does not define conversion practices in their current form.
He said it criminalised the practices, meaning the burden of proof would be too high.
He added that the exemptions were wide and ill-defined, and included exemptions for religious beliefs, parental guidance and other forms of care, support and assistance that could easily allow conversion practices to continue.
"The bill is so flawed that it should be scrapped and the government should start again," he said.
"I believe the Premier is genuine in his commitment to effective conversion practices legislation, so we will engage in the consultation period in good faith, in the hope that we can improve the legislation, but preferably scrap it."
Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have introduced laws to ban conversion practices.
Mr Croome said Victoria was the preferred laws.
"In other states there is a body charged with investigating conversion practices, taking complaints and also educating the public and faith communities about what the law means. There is none of that in the Tasmanian bill," he said.
"This bill will set a new very low standard, and we are concerned other states might use it to justify deficiencies in their laws too."
