What were the top 10 NTFAW games in 2023?

As we come to the conclusion of what has been a historic year in Tasmanian football, it would be unjust to not come up with a list of the best games.
The NTFAW expanded to 13 teams in 2023, and while newcomers East Coast are still yet to sing their song, Longford won their first-ever match.
Hillwood broke a long losing streak in what turned out to be a moment where the floodgates would open.
Ultimately, Meander Valley and Deloraine contested in the decider with the 'Western derby' living up to the billing as a terrific spectacle.
In the premier division, promoted side South Launceston showed they were there to stay with multiple strong performances across the year against often strong opponents.
Old Scotch and Old Launcestonians were tough to beat all year once again, but Bridgenorth appeared to be head and shoulders above the rest as they went on a 16-match winning run.
But the Blues would defy the odds on grand final day, overcoming the seemingly impossible to knock off the Parrots.
The All-Stars Series shouldn't be forgotten either, with the association taking a break to allow the leagues' best players to take it up to the South and North-West - the latter match the NTFAW's maiden win in the competition.
With all that in mind, there were plenty of games to consider, but here are The Examiner's top 10 NTFAW games.
South Launceston marked their debut in the premier division with an exciting contest against what turned out to be the league's benchmark team.
Ultimately losing 6.11 (47) to 3.7 (25), the Bulldogs were trailing by a solitary point at the final break and looked a chance to cause an early-season upset.
But Bridgenorth, inspired by co-captain Mikaela Clarke becoming the first woman to play 50 club games, dug deep to kick four last-quarter goals on a windy day at Youngtown.
While the result itself may appear fairly ordinary, the Bulldogs were able to demonstrate that their best football was capable against the league's best opposition, allowing them to reach a final in their promotion season.
No side came closer to defeating Bridgenorth during the home and away season than OLs in round nine.
A see-sawing affair that would end up 4.4 (28) to 4.0 (24) in favour of the Parrots, the match turned out as a fitting preview for the premier division grand final.
Kicking all but one of their goals in the second quarter, Bridgenorth were made to hold onto dear life as the Blues stormed back into contention with two last-quarter goals.
The Parrots survived that test as they did in the 10th-ranked match, but OLs were not done with yet.
Looking at the ladder in retrospect, it is easy to forget how much was on the line when the Bulldogs made the trip out to Scottsdale in round 13.
The Magpies sat only half a win behind the visitors on the ladder, with a win crucial to their finals hopes.
In some unfortunate timing, the Magpies were without stars Dearne Taylor, Alex Hall and Ruby Hall, but that did not stop them putting up a gallant fight, before losing 5.4 (34) to 4.3 (27).
South held a three-goal lead at the main break, but the home side - through playing-coach Mikayla Binns' three majors - fought their way back to reduce the margin to 12 points at three-quarter-time.
Another goal in the last made it a nail-biting finish, however the Bulldogs would hold on to secure the four points and effectively qualify for finals.
The battle of the Blues in round seven provided perhaps the biggest upset of the season as the youth of Launceston outplayed OLs for their second and last win of the campaign.
A proud day for coach Ivo Agostini, the Lady Blues were led by a large contingent of under-17 players who took it right up to the hosts.
Three first-term majors, before two in the second and third respectively gave the visitors a handy 17-point buffer, one that OLs could not overcome, with Launceston running out 8.3 (51) to 6.3 (39) winners.
It's always a good sign for the health of a league when the wooden spooners beat the premiers.
If the NTFA women had won this contest, it's fair to say it would be higher up the list,
But alas, the scoreboard read 6.8 (44) to 5.8 (38) at full-time with SFL holding on for the win.
The hosts got off to a flying start, but NTFA steadied and looked unstoppable with Abbey Green up forward as they claimed the lead in the third.
Two last-quarter goals put SFL ahead once more and despite NTFA's best efforts, including a quick running snap from Alice Robinson which would have put the teams level with 15 seconds remaining, the visitors would go on to lose by six points.
While they were unable to produce the upset that day, NTFA were all smiles the next week.
The first division one inclusion to the list, Deloraine and Meander Valley were not short of thrilling contests.
With a draw during the roster season whetting the appetite, a winner was tough to pick in the high-stakes semi-final in which the victor qualified for the grand final.
A hard-fought, physical battle looked to be resulting in a comfortable win for the Kangaroos, but the Sunettes stormed back into the reckoning in the final term.
However, they couldn't make up the ground on a perfect morning at NTCA Ground, trailing 5.1 (31) to 3.4 (22) when the final siren blew.
The sides would meet again two weeks later on an equally stunning day at UTAS Stadium.
History was made when the NTFA women beat their NWFL counterparts 8.13 (61) to 1.1 (7).
Their maiden win in the Women's All-Stars Series, NTFA did it in style with Bridgenorth gun Alice Robinson booting five goals in a best-on-ground performance.
There were equally impressive efforts from midfield trio Dearne Taylor, Abbey Green and Liana Freestone, who each played large roles in ensuring NTFA dominated the territory battle.
The other main contender for biggest upset on this list comes in just short of a podium spot, when George Town's squad of 16 outlasted Hillwood against all odds, 5.8 (38) to 3.8 (26).
Effectively an elimination final, the Saints arrived at Invermay Park having been cleaned up for the Sharks on their home deck of Blue Gum Park just two weeks earlier.
But they used the 43-point loss as a motivator, enjoying the majority of chances up until the final change of ends to hold an inaccurate Hillwood goal-less.
Devils' girls coach and now Saints mentor Jodie Clifford was instrumental with her two goals from midfield.
With George Town's legs beginning to tire in the heat, the Sharks scored three majors in the last but had left themselves too much to do.
It took just three years for Deloraine to win a premiership after forming, and the Roos did it in style, raising the trophy following a 3.6 (24) to 2.3 (15) victory.
Playing against Meander Valley for the fourth time this year, Deloraine relied on their leaders to produce and did they ever.
Alex Whitehead played a Tom Brady-esque quarterback role, division one best and fairest Hannah Mitchell-Grima was a ball magnet in midfield and Phoebe Barnett presented well all day.
It was a tough loss to take for the Sunettes who tasted grand final defeat for the second time in as many years, but with Deloraine remaining in division one, the stage is set for a fearsome rivalry to begin.
It had to be, didn't it?
High stakes? Tick. Upset? Tick. Redemption? Tick times four.
OLs' 4.3 (27) to 1.6 (12) grand final win against Bridgenorth could be number one for any one of those reasons but it becomes the tearaway leader with them all combined.
Three-consecutive grand final defeats had left coach Abbey Green's group desperate to go one better but they would after to complete the NTFAW equivalent of climbing Mount Everest.
Taking down a Parrots side in the midst of a 16-match winning run at UTAS Stadium required a performance filled with determination, courage and smarts, which the Blues had buckets of all three.
A fast start was the catalyst for the memorable win, while Jen Guy was the constant throughout, taking home the best-on-ground medal.
It was fitting that the last NTFAW game of 2023 was the best, and with all that is going on behind the scenes in Northern Tasmanian football, 2024 promises to be even more enthralling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.