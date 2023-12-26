Conviction for 2009 murder the dramatic highlight of 2023 legal year

As 2023 comes to a close, Examiner senior court reporter Nick Clark looks back on the most memorable Launceston court cases over the past twelve months.
The conviction of Swansea couple Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan 68, for the 2009 murder of their former son in law Shane Barker at Campbell Town came after an 11 week trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston featuring more than 100 witnesses.
A key moment in the trial came during a police video recorded interview with Noelene Jordan who had been joking with police when telling them about her night at home in Swansea on August 2, 2011.
It was after extracting specific details down to the steak and kidney pie the couple had for dinner and the television shows they watched that police informed her that they had Telstra records which showed her mobile phone travelled up the Midland Highway to Launceston about 7.33pm.
Mrs Jordan's shock at the revelation was almost palpable.
In a crime which rarely gets to court a 21-year-old Branxholm man Jacob Heatlie Johnston pleaded guilty to two counts of bestiality for having sexual intercourse with two different goats. The offences were five months apart.
The plea hearing was told that a man had heard the goat's distress during the early hours of the morning before it shot out of an amenities block. "F---me dead, it's a goat," the court heard that the man exclaimed.
Justice Robert Pearce decided that imprisonment would be to severe a punishment-a call which raised the ire of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Former prize-winning dairy farmer Peter Whynn Jones, 51, stole more than $300,000 worth of cows belonging to other people when his business fortunes soured.
Prosecutors used data from the electronic ear tags used under the National Livestock Identification System to identify the number of stock stolen.
His lawyer Grant Tucker said the decision to get into share farming was a "disaster of gigantic proportions for Mr Jones".
He was sentenced to a 15 month home detention order.
Fourteen-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen about 8.30pm on April 30 in Henry Street Launceston. Police investigations continued until a breakthrough in July when a body was found near Scottsdale.
Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, of Buckneys Rd appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 28, August 15 and November 28 but has yet to plead to the count of murder.
The long running case of dodgy accountant James Redmond Burrows was finally resolved in August when he pleaded guilty to stealing $1.44 million from numerous Launceston businesses to feed a chronic gambling addiction.
James Redmond Burrows, 38, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of fraud, 43 counts of computer-related fraud, three counts of stealing, 28 counts of insertion of false information as data and 16 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
He stole money from clients who trusted him and the Australian Taxation Office over a four-year and three-month period between 2015 and 2020.
He was sentenced to a seven and half year jail term.
A curious exchange came in the guilty plea of Mr Whitford who pleaded guilty to possessing a semi-automatic rifle and silencer at his Deviot property.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken was telling Justice Robert Pearce that Mr Whitford had the firearm to control swarms of birds that were pillaging native wildlife. He shot 350 of the iconic laughing kingfisher over nine months.
Swarms of birds had turned up after bushfires in the Midlands, Ms McCracken said.
"What were they, cockatoos?," Justice Pearce asked.
"Kookaburras," Ms McCracken replied.
