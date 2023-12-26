The Examiner
Conviction for 2009 murder the dramatic highlight of 2023 legal year

Nick Clark
Updated December 27 2023 - 8:34am, first published 5:30am
Noelene June Jordan, 68 and Cedric Harper Jordan, 71 at Launceston Supreme Court Barker trial. Picture by Paul Scambler
As 2023 comes to a close, Examiner senior court reporter Nick Clark looks back on the most memorable Launceston court cases over the past twelve months.

