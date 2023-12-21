Improvement expected for Alpine Wolf as Sheffield Cup hits Devonport

Third-up from a spell and back on his preferred surface, trainer Barry Campbell is expecting sharp improvement from Alpine Wolf In the Sheffield Cup (1650m) on Friday in Devonport.
So far this campaign, Alpine Wolf has finished unplaced in both starts, in the Newmarket Hcp (1200m) and on a rain-affected track in the Conquering Stakes (1400m), both in Launceston.
Friday, Alpine Wolf steps up in distance and races on a track where he has had five starts for three wins.
"His run in the Newmarket was good, he got beaten a couple of lengths, we were happy with that, then the other day he never went a yard on the wet track," Campbell said.
"He likes Devonport, he got beaten a 'lip' in the Devonport Cup, he races well on the track, and he ran a track-record there over 1009m which isn't his go.
"I'd be disappointed if he didn't show us something; he's gone to the right trip on his home track and drawn a good gate; he's got to give a bit of weight to a few of them, but if he's good enough he should be able to do it."
After his narrow second in the Devonport Cup last season, Alpine Wolf went on to contest some of the major Weight-For-Age races over the Summer Racing Festival and is likely to follow the same path this season.
"He'll go onto the Devonport Cup and then probably go to the WFA races; after the Cup, there's not a lot for him here in Tassie, so we're sort of committed to run in them."
Campbell will also saddle-up Assaranca in the Sheffield Cup, but she doesn't go as well on the synthetic surface, and Campbell has other plans for her.
"She doesn't like Devonport, but I'm going to take her down for the Brighton Cup (in Hobart); that's 2100m seven days later, so she's really got to run here to get her back on the grass and out to her right trip.
"She ran sixth in the Launceston Cup, so that's her go, get her out in the distance and on the grass."
Campbell has tipped out his smart filly Aruma for a short spell after her unplaced run in the 3yo Trophy last week.
It's a twilight meeting on Friday, with the first event at 3pm and the last at 7.11pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.