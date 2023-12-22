YESTERDAY I was told people often surrender their dog at a shelter only to attempt to adopt another one. Still can't get my head around that. If you're getting a dog this Christmas, remember it is for life. Dogs are sentient beings and are deeply affected by abandonment. Please adopt rather than buy from a breeder as so many who end up in shelters are put to sleep through lack of homes. Please bear mind that shelter dogs may have issues you need to work through. Wherever your new dog comes from, he, or she, will need training, not to do tricks, but to have good manners. They are dogs. They don't know that your new settee looks better without chewed up bits, or that digging in the garden vegetable beds is unhelpful. Its takes time and patience to show them what is acceptable and what is not in a human world, but you will both be rewarded for it.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
THERE has been much criticism about taxpayers funding the construction of the new stadium. Why not let the supporters, i.e., tourism industry, builders, football supporters, entertainment industry, etc. support the whole construction and operation of the proposed stadium by allowing them to purchase shares? This way they will be able to share in the immense return on their investment with the payment of healthy dividends from the enormous profits generated by such a wonderful multi-purpose venue.
I regret that I would not be able to take advantage of such a wonderful opportunity should it arise. I'm investing my money in another sure-fire enterprise, the development of chocolate teapots.
Ross Grange, Hillwood
The tragic floods in Cairns are a stark warning for Launceston. With climate change and rising sea levels, the clock is ticking.
In recent years Townsville, Lismore (twice), the Hawkesbury north of Sydney, and many other regions including Victoria and SA have suffered devastating floods.
Our turn could come at any time.
A recent UTAS report outlined that the consequences to Launceston of a major flood are far worse than hitherto contemplated. Thousands of people displaced, and businesses/employment crippled for the many years.
What used to be a 1 in 200-year flood is now likely a 1-in-100-year risk etc. Even a 1-in 20-year-flood may now overflow the levees, according to a report prepared for the new University building.
We are already considered a flood-prone city with levee banks that can no longer be built higher. So, the only other possible solution is to build a tidal-protection barrage - as done, or being done, by London, Stockholm, Venice, and other cities.
Can we afford to build such a barrage at the lower end of the Tamar? Studies show the project would pay for itself due to the sale of the newly created fresh water to Irrigators, the Hydrogen projects, rising real estate values, and new tourism.
The other question is, given the growing flood risk, can we afford not to?
Andrew Lovitt, President, Tamar Lake. Chair, Tamar Action Group.
ACKNOWLEDGING that people are having a tough time over this festive season is not being a Grinch. The residents of Far North Queensland require a tremendous amount of support at this time. However, the one who is celebrated around the world as the Prince of Peace was not born in Camelot. He would readily identify with a child born in Gaza and the West Bank today.
Christmas, like other religious festivals, has an extraordinary capacity to bring people and families together. Airports give testimony to thousands of passengers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to catch up with family and friends.
On Christmas Day, many people are volunteering their time to help out those struggling with the basics. Ambulance, fire and police services join other essential services to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. People battling with alcohol and drugs will have access to Twelve Step programs during the day.
If anything, Christmas is a wonderful time to reflect on the value of the community around us and to affirm that we are not alone in facing life's ups and downs.
A happy and blessed Christmas to all our readers and fellow writers!
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
