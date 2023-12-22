YESTERDAY I was told people often surrender their dog at a shelter only to attempt to adopt another one. Still can't get my head around that. If you're getting a dog this Christmas, remember it is for life. Dogs are sentient beings and are deeply affected by abandonment. Please adopt rather than buy from a breeder as so many who end up in shelters are put to sleep through lack of homes. Please bear mind that shelter dogs may have issues you need to work through. Wherever your new dog comes from, he, or she, will need training, not to do tricks, but to have good manners. They are dogs. They don't know that your new settee looks better without chewed up bits, or that digging in the garden vegetable beds is unhelpful. Its takes time and patience to show them what is acceptable and what is not in a human world, but you will both be rewarded for it.

