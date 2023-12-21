Two men arrested after alleged Brisbane Street brawl involving knife

Brisbane Street Mall patrons had their Christmas shopping disrupted on Thursday, December 21.
Numerous police officers and other emergency services were called to the mall to respond to a disturbance involving two men around lunchtime.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said one of the men had a knife, and he was reportedly assaulted by the other man.
The Examiner understands no bystanders were injured during the incident.
Both men were taken into custody, and the scene at the Saint John Street end of the shopping precinct was cleared by 12.40pm.
More to come.
