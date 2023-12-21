Police responding to Westbury crash, injuries not yet known

Motorists travelling through Westbury are urged to take caution as emergency services respond to a crash.
The single-vehicle crash on Meander Valley Road, near Deviation Road, was reported by police about 11.50am on Thursday, December 21.
Police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene by that time.
Injuries sustained in the crash were not known at that time, and police asked motorists to proceed with caution.
More to come.
