The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police responding to Westbury crash, injuries not yet known

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 21 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Meander Valley Road near Westbury. Picture by Google
Police and emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Meander Valley Road near Westbury. Picture by Google

Motorists travelling through Westbury are urged to take caution as emergency services respond to a crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.