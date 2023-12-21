You'll likely wait at least four hours in hospital emergency departments

A minimum four hour wait in Tasmanian hospital emergency departments is likely, according to new data.
Latest government health figures show that one in two people who present at emergency departments will wait at least four hours to be seen.
At the same time, anyone needing life-threatening medical assistance is seen immediately, and anyone needing time-critical treatment or who are in severe pain, are seen within 10 minutes.
The number of people who receive medical treatment and leave the emergency department in less than four hours has decreased at the Launceston General Hospital.
However, more people arriving in North-West hospitals are being seen and helped within that time frame.
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow has used the figures to highlight her concerns with the public health system.
"Tasmanians continue to be let down by the health system, with the latest health dashboard data showing fewer than half of all emergency department patients are seen within four hours in both Hobart and Launceston," she said.
"Not only that but more than 500 people left the ED without being seen at all in November," she said.
"And to make matters even worse, ambulance response times are also rising again."
The response times are measured in minutes, and while the time usually sits at around 14 minutes, the seconds are also counted.
In October the average response time was 14.3 minutes which rose to 14.9 minutes in November.
Deputy-Premier Michael Ferguson said the state continued to invest in health, but it needed the federal government to do more in terms of GP access, nurse practitioners and Medicare rebates.
He said 40 per cent of people in emergency departments had health concerns that were less urgent and more appropriately suited for primary health care services.
"If they are faced with a long wait for their GP, or have difficulty getting an appointment, or can't afford the gap, they are turning up at a public hospital," Mr Ferguson said.
"We need to see the federal government...deliver the goods."
Senator Helen Polley said the Labor government has opened Urgent Care Clinics in Tasmania, one specifically in Launceston.
"This is another example of the Albanese Labor Government delivering for Tasmania," she said.
Labor MP Julie Collins said the Urgent care clinics will make a huge difference in the lives of Launceston residents.
"The Launceston UCC will ease pressure on our local emergency department and be much more convenient for our community - closer to home, at short notice, and free under Medicare," she said.
