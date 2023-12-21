The Examiner
You'll likely wait at least four hours in hospital emergency departments

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:49pm
Tasmania's latest health performance revealed in data
A minimum four hour wait in Tasmanian hospital emergency departments is likely, according to new data.

Isabel Bird

