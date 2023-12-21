The Examiner
Scientists plan to return extinct Thylacine to Tasmania using gene-editing technology

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 22 2023 - 8:56am, first published 5:00am
The thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian Tiger, was Australia's only marsupial apex predator. Picture supplied
An ambitious collaboration between an American genetic engineering company and a group of dedicated Tasmanians might see the thylacine, a marsupial that died out in the 1930s, be reintroduced to its native habitat.

