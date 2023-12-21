Scientists plan to return extinct Thylacine to Tasmania using gene-editing technology

An ambitious collaboration between an American genetic engineering company and a group of dedicated Tasmanians might see the thylacine, a marsupial that died out in the 1930s, be reintroduced to its native habitat.
The Texas-based "de-extinction" company Colossal Biosciences has joined Tasmanian local government, aboriginal representatives, industry leaders, and private landowners to form the Tasmania Thylacine Advisory (TTA) committee.
Led by Derwent Valley Council mayor Michelle Dracoulis, the committee will lead the discussion, development, and dissemination of plans related to the rewilding of the thylacine.
The thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian Tiger, was Australia's only marsupial apex predator.
It was once found across the continent of Australia, including New Guinea, but was restricted to Tasmania about 3000 years ago.
After European colonisation, the thylacine was perceived as a threat to livestock and hunted to extinction. The last known thylacine died in captivity in 1936.
To reverse this, scientists aim to take stem cells from a living species with similar DNA, the fat-tailed dunnart, and turn them into missing "thylacine" cells, or the closest approximation possible, using the gene-editing technology CRISPR.
The stem cells would then be used to make a viable embryo using new marsupial-specific assisted reproductive technologies and transferred into either an artificial womb or a dunnart surrogate to gestate.
Colossal chief executive Ben Lamm said he was excited to work with the local community to progress the groundbreaking project.
"Mayor Dracoulis, business and educational leader James Groom, aboriginal activist Peter Rowe, and all the members are helping to ensure we have a complete picture of how reintroduction can support the efforts of the Tasmanian community," Mr Lamm said.
"From biodiversity improvements to economic opportunities, we want this to help invigorate a community I've come to know and love."
Cr Dracoulis said she was invested in ensuring the best future for Tasmania, especially when it came to breaking ground on a project like this.
"Culturally, on our island, the thylacine is more than an extinct animal. It is part of our identity and lives strongly in our folklore and imagination," Cr Dracoulis said.
"Bringing back the thylacine is an important step in ensuring biodiversity and safeguarding Tasmania for future generations.
"Its restoration will contribute to much-needed healing in our land which has a troubled past but is home to a people that have hopes for a brighter future."
Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee member, Aboriginal advocate, lawyer, and proud Trawlwoolway man Peter Rowe said he looked forward to liaising with Aboriginal groups about the project.
"The thylacine has been a cultural icon of Aboriginal groups throughout Australia for thousands of years and is featured in our ancient rock art; plus, it is my own family totem," Mr Rowe said.
"The Thylacine was an apex predator wiped out by man; from its loss, the environment has suffered. Our people work to maintain nature's balance as part of our duty to care for the Earth."
The TTA will meet quarterly to discuss updates to the project and plans to share information regularly with the broader community. For more information on the TTA, visit Colossal's website.
