Not enough pegs: Taz-Zorb accused of not properly anchoring Hillcrest castle

The owners of a jumping castle and zorb balls at the centre of a primary school tragedy in Devonport two years ago did not peg the inflatable device down at all available anchorage points, court documents allege.
Taz-Zorb, which was owned by Rosemary Gamble and based in Launceston at the time of Hillcrest Primary School's tragic end-of-year celebration on December 16, 2021 was charged last month in relation to the death of six children and the injuring of others.
The Director of Public Prosecutions charged the company with a category two offence under the Work Health and Safety Act alleging it failed to comply with a health and safety duty in a way which exposed the children to a risk of death or serious injury.
The particulars of the charge levelled at Taz-Zorb allege the jumping castle had eight anchorage points to secure the inflatable device to the ground but was only anchored at four points on the day in question.
The particulars say that at 10am on that fateful day a "significant weather event" lifted and dislodged the jumping castle from its anchorage points.
The blower used to inflate the device before the children took turns getting on, also lifted in the freak gust of wind and hit a student standing near the jumping castle, the documents say.
The state claims the company did not install a safe system of work and the anchorage of the device was not sufficient to prevent the jumping castle being lifted into the air in the event of strong winds.
The charge also alleges the company went against the instruction issued by the manufacturer of the jumping castle which specified all anchorage points needed to be secured.
"The defendant had the sufficient number of pegs available to her to use at each anchorage point," the document says.
"Weather monitoring devices had been used in the past and were available commercially.
"The defendants failure to take the steps particularised wither individually or in in combination exposed others to the risk of serious injury or death."
The company is due to face the charge in the Devonport Magistrates Court next year.
