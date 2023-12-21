The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion

Five essential rules for backyard cricket this Christmas

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 22 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backyard cricket is an integral part of many Australians' Christmas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Backyard cricket is an integral part of many Australians' Christmas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Americans have building a snowman, the British have mince pies and Norwegians hide broomsticks (yes, this is true).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help