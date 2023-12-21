Five essential rules for backyard cricket this Christmas

Americans have building a snowman, the British have mince pies and Norwegians hide broomsticks (yes, this is true).
But Christmas time in Australia largely revolves around two things, barbecues and backyard cricket.
While advice on cooking snags and burgers would be welcome for many around Australia, this article will instead be going through the ins and outs of what makes a successful game of backyard cricket.
One small caveat to remember when in furious disagreement with me, every backyard is different and my rules should be treated as flexible towards specific cases.
I've noticed a trend in recent years for shops to sell a 'backyard cricket ball' to go along with stumps and a bat.
Usually rubber, they are often heavy and not particularly helpful for the bowler in terms of seam, swing and spin.
Instead, a half-taped tennis ball is and always has been the premier choice.
Using either duct or electrical tape, the half-and-half surface allows for hooping movement through the air while spinners can enjoy a variety in bounce and turn depending on which side it lands.
An added bonus for those lucky enough to have a pool, the tennis ball side adds an extra element of variety as it appears to gain pace after bouncing.
While this all sounds very bowler-friendly, there are two factors to consider: one, backyard cricket should not be easy for the batter, it's the place everyone wants to be and regular wickets keep it interesting. Two, a half-taped ball will come off the bat sweetly should the batter time it, meaning reward for good shots.
There are a few near-universal rules in backyard cricket, one of which is that balls hit into windows and other glass surfaces (on the full) are out.
With that in mind - and this rule applies especially to smaller backyards - plastic cricket bats are a must.
When facing a tennis ball you don't need a Gray-Nicolls Kaboom and fielders don't want to be climbing over fences or getting black eyes.
A plastic bat allows fielders in close, while allowing for more aggressive strokes that don't cost thousands in house damage.
They are also a lot lighter, meaning both children and grandparents can face your not-in-the-spirit bouncers and weirdly-personal sledges.
One (see what I did there) of the most divisive rules - or laws as your cousin calls it - one hand, one bounce has had its future in the game questioned on many occasions.
With multiple sub-rules, such as taken cleanly and not off a full-toss (both of which I agree with), my suggestion has always been that the rule is only ever in play when there is one or less dedicated fielder.
Fitting in a very similar category as hit-and-run and electric wicket, these are rules only to be used when aiding an under-resourced fielding side.
I'm all for wickets, but batters must be given a chance.
On the other side of the spectrum to one hand, one bounce is LBW (leg before wicket) as many consider it too official to be applied in backyard cricket.
I agree with this assertion.
But unfortunately, some people see this as an opportunity to reveal themselves as bad characters, resulting in the decision to camp in front of the stumps and kick anything away that they can't hit.
In this scenario, I still don't think LBW should be in play, however I have an alternative solution.
Continue your vociferous appealing, questioning of the batter's character and bumpers around their chin until they eventually decide to either move out of the way or concede they've been caught plumb too many times and walk altogether (second option much less likely).
From parents on the patio sitting around enjoying some cold beverages to the uninterested partner of that same cousin chilling in the shady part of the pool, absolutely everyone is a fielder.
There is no such thing as 'they weren't playing so it doesn't count' and to halt the game for five minutes while you protest such a case is not sporting.
Not only does this bring more family and friends into the game, it also creates the opportunity for memorable 'classic catches' from the least likely of sources.
You'll probably be batting again in 10 minutes so stop complaining.
Fundamentally, backyard cricket at this time of year is about more than the game itself, with it providing an opportunity to spend valuable time with friends and family, while enjoying summer in the Australian sun.
And while the thrills and spills become a symbol of Christmas, remember this: that same cousin with the uninterested partner and who calls it 'laws' instead of rules stole the last snag on the barbie, so make sure you put a little something extra behind his first ball.
