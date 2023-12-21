Social scorn of alcoholics and drug users hinders recovery, state

Individuals with addiction issues are now being supported to detox in their own homes, which is one of many improvements being made in the alcohol and drug sector.
Tasmania Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council has pointed to a need for the community to get more involved in alcohol policy, and highlighted gaps in harm-prevention.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government had implemented a number of priority projects since the release of its alcohol and drug sector reforms.
This has included a focus on providing consistent care across the state, a commitment to better respond to the needs of youth, and trauma informed care training.
"We are doing what matters for Tasmanians by delivering programs such as Detox@Home in Hobart and Launceston, support for the Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania's Lived Experience Advocacy Service," Mr Rockliff said.
"Increased case management and nursing staff within the Alcohol and Drug Service, and the establishment of a government-led alcohol and other drug Homeless Consultation and Liaison Service," he said.
"Our Government is working in partnership with the alcohol and other drug sector and the broader Tasmanian community to build an integrated and coordinated system, so people can access appropriate, timely, and effective care for their needs."
The reforms and their implementation plan included workshops that highlighted the fight against stigma and discrimination in the AOD sector.
"Participants highlighted ongoing stigma and discrimination as potential barriers to success, both within the AOD and broader health sectors, and within the general community," the plan said.
It also highlighted a focus on trauma-informed care.
"We heard that 'trauma is often a "gateway" to substance use, housing, and financial hardship'. Accordingly, participants suggested staff across the AOD Sector should be skilled in the delivery of trauma informed care and that the consideration of trauma should inform service and care planning at all levels," it said.
