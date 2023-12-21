Record-breaking Jordan momentarily lifts curse on hapless Hurricanes

It's difficult to know what aspect of the Hobart Hurricanes' nine-wicket loss against the Perth Scorchers to focus on.
On one hand, English all-rounder Chris Jordan stared down the infamous import curse as he smashed six fours and five sixes en route to a record-breaking half-century before claiming a wicket with his second ball.
But on the other side of the coin, the Tasmanian-based franchise were hopelessly outclassed beyond the 21 deliveries in which Jordan made an impact at the Scorchers' 'Furnace' (Perth Stadium).
Starting with the positive (not plural), the Hurricanes' Barbados-born 35-year-old appeared to resurrect his fifth BBL franchise when facing an impressive Perth attack of Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye.
Naturally having a little bit of luck go his way, Jordan reached his 50 in a franchise-record 17 balls - eclipsing injured teammate Matthew Wade's 19-ball effort - before going out on the final delivery of the innings having contributed 59 off 20.
When he did raise the bat, the right-hander boasted a strike-rate of exactly 300 - or three runs per ball - and helped the 'Canes to a total of 8-172 after being 5-47 and then 7-107.
Writing his name into Hobart record books, Jordan's entertaining knock ranks as the joint-fourth-fastest in BBL history, behind only Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat, 16), Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers, 15) and Chris Gayle (Melbourne Renegades, 12).
It should be noted that debutant Nikhil Chaudhary played his role under pressure quite well too as he posted 40 off 31, but he would have felt disappointed to not be able to play out the innings, instead chopping it on to leave the side at 6-103.
Now for the negatives, of which there are many.
With Jordan's contribution taken out of the equation, the 'Canes hit 113 runs off 100 balls and were 0-148 off 13.1 overs (79 balls).
Wade (back spasms) and Riley Meredith (soreness) pulling out of the side late are valid reasons contributing to an underwhelming performance, but the response from leaders still on the park was disappointing to say the least.
Ben McDermott (four), Tim David (12) and Australian-developed English international Sam Hain (golden duck) were all anonymous in this contest, while skipper Nathan Ellis (0-35 off 3.1) and Paddy Dooley (0-44 off four) hardly looked menacing with the ball.
New Zealand-born American all-rounder Corey Anderson looked a shadow of himself from the game in Launceston more than a week earlier and Billy Stanlake was unable to take his chance as Meredith's replacement.
All this leaves Hobart ailing at 0-2, a record that would be very recoverable in previous 14-game campaigns.
And while it still is in an eight-game campaign, a heck of a lot needs to start going right for the Hurricanes if they are any hope of breaking their BBL title duck.
