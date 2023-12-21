Road deaths down, but injuries on the rise ahead of festive season

It's getting to the time of year when families come together and celebrate the festive season, with anybody hitting the road urged to drive safely.
Representatives from Tasmania Police, the Road Safety Advisory Council and the Tasmanian Government joined on Thursday, December 21 to launch Operation Safe Arrival.
This will run from Friday, December 22 until January 3, and police will be targeting high-risk drivers who endanger themselves and others.
The state's road death toll stands at 32 as of December 2023, far lower than the 51 deaths reported at the same point in 2022.
However, injury rates are climbing with 287 people being seriously hurt in crashes compared to 248 the previous year.
Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Adrian Bodnar said there had been a run of bad driving behaviour in the lead-up to Christmas.
This included two motorists on the Bass Highway near Westbury, who police say were clocked at 170kmh, and a man at Burnie who blew 0.201 on a roadside breath test.
Assistant Commissioner Bodnar said it was "bitterly disappointing" police had to continually remind motorists to do the right thing.
"Clearly that's dangerous, it's risky, and it's unacceptable from the standard that we expect from the community," he said.
"Over the coming days of this campaign, we will have our hard-working and dedicated road policing staff out conducting a number of high-visibility police operations throughout the state."
The launch of the police campaign coincided with the Road Safety Advisory Council's new awareness campaign centred on the tagline "We're looking out for you".
Chairman Scott Tilyard said this was designed to remind motorists police were on the lookout for dangerous driving whether that was speeding, driving under the influence, driving distracted, not wearing a seat belt or driving tired.
Mr Tilyard said the road statistics painted a grim picture, but there were some encouraging signs.
"We're working towards our target of trying to reduce serious casualty crashes to below 200 by the year 2026," he said.
"We are not on track at the moment to achieve that goal.
"It's important that we do remember that over the last 10 years while serious casualty numbers have not come down significantly, there's been a 17 per cent increase in licensed drivers and a 27 per cent increase in registered vehicles on our roads.
"There's significantly more traffic on our roads."
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said the reduction in fatal crashes in 2023 suggested the government's road safety strategy - that included the deployment of mobile speed cameras - was working.
However, he said there was still more work to be done.
"It's still a high number, and what that means is lives changed through pain and disability, and the trauma of road crashes," Mr Ferguson said.
"We owe it to each other to be safe on the roads, to obey the road rules, to keep our speed down to not drink and drive to not be distracted with mobile phones or car stereos, to wear our seat belts and don't drive when we're tired.
"If we do these things, we can arrive safely, and we should be looking out for each other."
