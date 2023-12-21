The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Duck, duck, Lone Goose: How Birralee farmers are doing poultry differently

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 22 2023 - 8:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Hallier and Bec Rumble are four years in to rearing Muscovy ducks at their Birralee farm after escaping to the Northern Tasmanian countryside. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Paul Hallier and Bec Rumble are four years in to rearing Muscovy ducks at their Birralee farm after escaping to the Northern Tasmanian countryside. Picture by Phillip Biggs

You might not have picked them for farmers when they first arrived from the mainland, but four years on Bec Rumble and Paul Hallier say they are hitting their stride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help