Duck, duck, Lone Goose: How Birralee farmers are doing poultry differently

You might not have picked them for farmers when they first arrived from the mainland, but four years on Bec Rumble and Paul Hallier say they are hitting their stride.
The pair own Lone Goose Farm, a 50-acre property at Birralee, where they raise Muscovy ducks - something of an odd choice when it comes to poultry farming.
The couple had always fancied an escape to the country, and Ms Rumble - who comes from a managerial backgrounds -said they took the leap in 2019.
Then, they were armed with little more than that desire - and some experience raising chickens in suburban Melbourne.
"The closest contact we had to farming was my cousin who's a big farmer in regional Victoria," Ms Rumble said.
"We'd only visited her twice. That was about as much farming as we'd ever done.
"We always had this desire to be on the land. We didn't know what we were going to be doing but ever since we met we were always like 'wouldn't be nice to live in the country sometime?'"
Mr Hallier - a former mechanical engineer - said they initially thought of rearing chickens after the move, but it was a crowded market.
"We knew that we wanted to do some sort of regenerative farming," he said.
"Our original plan had been that we were going to come down and grow pasture raised chickens for eggs. Then we looked around and realised quite a few people were already doing that.
"Whilst there was probably room for us to do it as well, we wanted to take on something that was a bit more niche, try our own thing."
Regenerative farming is where landholders seek to minimise their impact on the land, and this was an ethical choice by the couple.
At Lone Goose Farm, the ducks are pasture-raised for 19 weeks, and their by-products are used to fertilise the land.
The decision to farm ducks, and in particular Muscovy ducks, came after the self-professed foodies enjoyed a night out at Annie Smithers' restaurant du Fermier.
There, the restaurateur made a request of the couple.
"We ate all of our favourite restaurants around Victoria before we left - sort of a last hurrah," Ms Rumble said.
"One of the restaurants that we went to eat out was du Fermier, owned by Annie Smithers, and we were talking to her about how we were going to raise ducks down in Tasmania.
"She was like 'oh my goodness, can you please grow Muscovy ducks? No one in Australia is growing Muscovy ducks'.
"We didn't even know what a Muscovy duck was, so we started doing a bit of research and that's sort of how we landed on them."
Mr Hallier said there were plenty of reasons why most farmers opted for the alternative, but the couple had found their niche.
"They are beautiful ducks and they do taste amazing," he said.
"They're very nice birds to raise, but they are not the best commercial birds when you compare them to the Pekin which is the 'standard' bird you would find in the supermarket.
"They eat a lot more when you're raising them, and they take double the time to raise them to a sellable weight. They're more expensive to raise, but we think it's worth it."
Given their menagerie consists mostly of ducks, with some cows, a cat and some dogs thrown in for good measure, 'Lone Goose' might seem a misnomer.
However, the first animal that called the farm home was a slightly-hostile goose named Gayle who took it upon herself to guard the ducklings.
Four years on, Gayle is still just as protective however Ms Rumble said the goose had grown to tolerate the couple.
Looking to the future, the pair were planning to diversify their range and keeping their operations exclusive to Tasmania, despite enquiries from interstate.
"We think that we're part of a bigger Tasmanian story," Ms Rumble said.
"We sell our birds in Tasmania only, to the top restaurants across the state.
"We help them tell their Tasmanian story with boutique produce that they can't get anywhere else, and so it helps them with their businesses too."
