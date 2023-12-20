Exorcism happens, says one, but another says 'no evidence' of practices

Christian advocates are confused by Tasmania's attempt to protect LGBTIQ+ individuals from conversion practices, believing the draft laws address a problem that does not exist.
Their comments have attracted the frustrations of Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome, who said conversion practices still occur and any claim otherwise was untrue.
He said practices such as hypnotism, exorcism and deliverance rituals, private pastoral instruction and camp course-work, that were aimed at eradicating same-sex attraction or gender identity, had been experienced by 2.5 per cent of the LGBTIQ+ population over the last 12 months.
"Evidence can be found in local and national research, in admissions from clergy that they still conduct the practices, and from young people I have met who have recently been through these practices," Mr Croome said.
The Liberal government's draft conversion practices bill opened for consultation earlier this month, seeking to ban practices that attempt to change sexual orientation or gender identity of a person.
Christian Schools Australia public policy director Mark Spencer said the bill was ultimately redundant, and added that its inclusion of gender identity was confusing and cause for concern.
He said the government should instead be focused on supporting young people who transition but later regret it.
"These laws are a solution in search of a problem, as there is no evidence that conversion practices are a widespread issue in Tasmania," Mr Spencer said.
"Nobody can provide us with any clear indication or examples of what the problem is that the government is trying to solve," he said.
"If there is a problem that the government needs to address, it involves the regret increasingly being felt by young adults after [they are] provided with little real support for alternatives to medical transition at a young age."
Under the draft laws clinically accepted medical treatments or guidance for gender dysphoria will not change.
On their release, Attorney-General Guy Barnett said support or care from health professionals, parents and religious figures would not be restricted, and expressing a belief or opinion would not be considered a conversion practice.
But Australian Association of Christian Schools executive officer Vanessa Cheng remains concerned.
She said health professionals, teachers, parents and church leaders should not be silenced on such a sensitive topic by unnecessary laws.
"Health practitioners should be free to treat young people experiencing gender dysphoria without fear of being constrained," she said.
"We call upon the Tasmanian government to ensure there are no unintended consequences impacting the best care and support for young people."
Mr Croome said the fears were unfounded.
"Nothing in a conversion law should change or amend or alter existing clinical guidelines for treatment, so whatever is happening now, which isn't conversion, will continue," he said.
"They just won't be able to tell the person 'you are dysfunctional' or 'broken' and I think we can fix you with this treatment'.'
