Bridget Archer: 'It's dangerous to politically weaponise everything'

Yeah, it's really important to me. There are two parts to it. Is it comfortable? No, would I seek to do it? No, I don't think anybody wants to be disliked, or I don't think anybody wants people to be angry with them or whatever, you know, especially their own side, but it's important as well. And it's a commitment I made when I was first elected in my very first speech that I would do what I could to be a genuine, authentic representative. That's the vital part to me. What I look for in politicians is someone who's going to represent my views, who's going to go out and listen to what I have to say and then go and represent those views. That's the most important thing. If you do that, you can represent a party and the people well and effectively because you will presumably get re-elected if people are happy with what you do. If you do it the other way around and you say, well, the party's views are this even if they directly contradict what you believe your community wants, well, that's wrong. I couldn't do that. So, yeah, it's hard, it's very difficult to do that sometimes because, you know, we are, we like to be part of their kind of tribe. I like to be part of the tribe as much as anyone. But I committed to the people of Bass that I would always put them first. That's what I do, what I try and do.