Bridget Archer: 'It's dangerous to politically weaponise everything'

Bass MP Bridget Archer is feisty and principled and won't let right-wing Liberal Party operatives hell-bent on booting her from the party bully her.
Ms Archer reflected on 2023, what 2024 will look like for her, and how some things, like the stage three tax cuts, should not be politicised with Examiner editor Craig Thomson.
What are the main issues brought to you by your constituents this year?
The number one issue would be housing and the cost of living at the moment, especially housing.
You know, a day wouldn't go past where we don't have people coming in in desperate situations about housing, and that's a general view for renters and people that can't get into the market or a bit of both.
People who are either looking for social housing or on the social housing waitlist.
But increasingly, we've seen people whose circumstances have changed, as the rents have increased to such a degree that they are unable to afford to continue to pay those rents, or they may have sold a house, you know, and then found that circumstances have changed, they can't afford to buy another one marriage breakdowns, all sorts of circumstances.
But certainly, the demographics of people seeking housing or needing housing support have changed, and that's the same with food support. We've heard from the emergency services as well that we've got double income families, who, you know, are having to access food support just because of their, the cost of their mortgages has increased to the degree that they're prioritising, obviously saving the house, over groceries.
Well, leading on from that, the government just passed its industrial relations law. Same job, same pay. Do you think that these laws will help workers?
We'll have to wait and see a little bit.
You know, some concern which I have expressed around the pace, and how quickly this legislation was rolled through and the apparent lack of consultation, related to them, you know, when we went out, locally to talk to the chambers of Commerce, for example, they had, a sort of an alarming lack of information about what the legislation might mean.
They felt they needed more time to consider what it might mean for their businesses. So, I've got those concerns. However, I think everyone would support people being paid well and having secure work. But at the same time, I think we have to look at the environment that we're in. I've come out of a hospitality background. For example, I worked as a casual in hospitality for many, many years, and while it's great to be well-paid. It's great to have a secure job, but the reality is in some of those sorts of industries, there's a tipping point where businesses just shut the door if penalty rates are too high; they can't recoup those funds, they don't open, and that's not a win for anybody really.
So we have to be mindful of the environment that we're operating in and also try to balance the considerations of, you know, business, which ultimately is about workers as well. I agree we also should ensure that people aren't being exploited.
Should the stage three tax cuts go ahead as they are, or should the government reduce the scale of the cuts for high-income earners?
Look what I've said, which is an approach I take on many things, is I think we should be open to having a conversation, you know, if circumstances change, I think it's reasonable to have an open discussion about. is it the right time for those to go ahead? Should they go ahead under the current circumstances?
But unfortunately, in some ways, we lock ourselves into a sort of a binary on things where, even though the circumstances have changed since when those tax cuts were legislated, it becomes politically, really difficult to have a conversation because you're accused of, you know, breaking an election commitment, or you don't believe in lower taxes or whatever it is.
I think that those arguments do us all a disservice. Whether it's the right time or not, whether it looks like it should or not, we should be able to have a conversation about it and not in a febrile way. Parliament should make some decisions about how we move forward. That's what I'd like to see happen.
You're being way too sensible.
So, yes, I mean, that's it, once again, it's one of these things that is a political football when, in fact, we're, talking about people and incomes and these type of things and inflation and, and all these types of things that play into it.
So, your broader point is that some things in Canberra shouldn't be politicised. Would that be a fair paraphrase?
There are absolutely things that shouldn't be politicised. Still, at the same time, we have found ourselves incrementally over time, now quite embedded in an environment, a political environment. We've seen it all over the world, where it is very highly charged. Everything is political, you know, and I actually think that we need to collectively do something to try and arrest that because I don't think it does us and the public any good.
I feel, increasingly, that everything is political or has the ability to be politicised or weaponised politically. And that's quite dangerous. It's quite corrosive to democracy, and people should push back on that.- Bridget Archer
You're saying In the current environment, you can't have sensible centrist conversations. Right?
In Australia, in the not-too-distant past, we could have a lot more bipartisanship on issues that were in the national interest than we see now. I feel, increasingly, that everything is political or has the ability to be politicised or weaponised politically. And that's quite dangerous. It's quite corrosive to democracy, and people should push back on that.
This year's been pretty bruising for you, sometimes voting against your party. Will you continue to do this through to the next election? Be that conscience politician?
Yeah, it's really important to me. There are two parts to it. Is it comfortable? No, would I seek to do it? No, I don't think anybody wants to be disliked, or I don't think anybody wants people to be angry with them or whatever, you know, especially their own side, but it's important as well. And it's a commitment I made when I was first elected in my very first speech that I would do what I could to be a genuine, authentic representative. That's the vital part to me. What I look for in politicians is someone who's going to represent my views, who's going to go out and listen to what I have to say and then go and represent those views. That's the most important thing. If you do that, you can represent a party and the people well and effectively because you will presumably get re-elected if people are happy with what you do. If you do it the other way around and you say, well, the party's views are this even if they directly contradict what you believe your community wants, well, that's wrong. I couldn't do that. So, yeah, it's hard, it's very difficult to do that sometimes because, you know, we are, we like to be part of their kind of tribe. I like to be part of the tribe as much as anyone. But I committed to the people of Bass that I would always put them first. That's what I do, what I try and do.
The housing bill is a good example of that. When I spoke about it, I asked, is it perfect tomorrow? Maybe not. Could it be improved? Yes. Is it going to be perfect? We don't know, but could I knowing that, that it is probably one of the number one issues facing people in my community vote against it? How do I vote against that? And then come back here and say, oh, I know you've nowhere to live. I know you're eight months pregnant and you're living in your car. But I didn't think, you know, that was good politics.
Is the Liberal Party not so much a broad church anymore? Has it narrowed its focus, making it harder for politicians like you trying to take the centre ground?
It can be narrow at times, but like any other organisation or community, that can be true, you know, that things wax and wane. But I also see many Liberal Party members across the country, and they write to me; I hear from them who see things the way I do and resonate with the views and values that I have expressed, and I find that very heartening. Political parties are not the parliamentary party itself. It's easy to forget that political parties are like independents. They're made up of mums and dads, small business owners, whatever, those are, the people that have gone out and letterbox for me had a sign, volunteered on a booth, whatever it is. That is who the party is, to me.
So the composition of parliaments and parliamentary parties changes from time to time, but it's the values of the grassroots party that I think are enduring, and I have a loyalty to, to those members and, and those are members who've preselect me several times to run for them here.
In Bass, knowing that it says, you know, with me, you get what you see, that also gives me heart.
How do you answer those critics who say Bridget's not a true Liberal?
Well, I mean, I hold a seat for the Liberal Party. So what, like, what do you want? That would be how I'd answer that.
So, what's your opinion on the progress of the Tasmanian AFL team? The stadium debate?
I don't reckon I've met a Tasmanian who wouldn't want to see a Tasmanian AFL or AFLW team. So that's great; it is a long-held dream of Tasmanians and a worthwhile one. My view of the stadium hasn't changed either. I ran an election campaign in 2019 against some federal funding that was going to go into infrastructure in Hobart, and it would be disingenuous for me to walk that back. And in fact, we put $25 million into health in the north instead. I understand people saying, well, what about, you know, health or what about education or what about these other, you know, housing issues and those are important. And so what I have said, and I still maintain, is that if the government says you can have both, we need to start demonstrating more of the other. To their credit, the Tasmanian government has been demonstrating that we have seen increased investment in housing, for example. And when I drive home to Georgetown, I see those houses coming out of the ground.
Should some pressure be put on for the north to get an equal amount of games as the south and the stadium, or is that argument done now?
Not necessarily. The problem with those arguments is that they lock us into exactly the situation I talked about before, this kind of decision that is hard to walk back to at some point. The classic example is that at some point in the past, we heard that football would be played in the north and cricket would be played in the south, and no one's going to forget about it. So then that's literally now a battleground if you like. I'd like to see more nuance in political debate generally. Because things change, circumstances change, and we have to be prepared. We do it in our lives. If something changes, you adjust, and you know that humans are good at it. Politicians and politics need to be better at it, too.
So, what are your plans for 2024? Do you plan on seeking preselection for the next election?
Yeah. I intend to seek re-endorsement as the Liberal candidate for the next election, but it's not my primary focus. It's also fair to say there's so much going on in the community at the moment and in the world, so I can't say it's the number one thought I have is winning the next election, but it is certainly my intention to continue.
So, one final question: what are the critical things for you in the next year leading up to the next election? The things that put a fire in your belly.
The most important things are those issues that are affecting individual people right now here on the ground in our community: homelessness, housing stress, cost of living pressures, domestic and family, violence, health, you know, all of those sorts of issues that are, you know, they're the things that are occupying the minds of Northern Tasmanians every single day here, you know, how are they going to get through next week, next month, the next six months? And my focus for the next year will be on those things. What can we do? How can we make it better? That's always why I do it. That's why I got involved in the first place.
It's because you want to make where you live a better place. That remains my focus going into 2024, and there's a lot of work to be done in that regard. So yeah, we'll be coming back ready to do that again.
