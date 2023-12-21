A sign of things to come: Seven lots and a new road approved at St Leonards

New homes are set to be built and suburbs are primed for expansion after a seven-lot subdivision earned council approval.
The proposal to slice 99 Abels Hill Road, St Leonards into seven lots, all larger than one hectare, was given a unanimous green light from City of Launceston councillors.
This is smaller than the minimum 1.6 hectare limit in the current planning scheme, however it satisfied the requirements of the 2015 interim scheme, which was in place when the proposal was initially put forward.
Its neighbours, many of whom live on large rural blocks, were less enthused by the prospect and wrote to the council to object on the basis of lot size, concerns over an internal road .
Amy Duncan attended the council meeting to further express their concerns, which centred on the road through the subdivision.
Initial plans for the subdivision had this further from existing residences, however the most recent ones put the junction between the private road and Abels Hill Road closer to her home.
"This said junction is on the border of our rural living designated property and is only a few meters away from our house, which will have a huge impact to our quality of our daily lives," she said.
"If it proceeds in the location it has been proposed to, the road location provides no benefit to us at all. In fact more the opposite. It disadvantages us.
"While there are numerous flaws within this proposal of subdivision, our main focus where we require a solution is the road location."
A traffic management study indicated there would be up to 54 vehicle movements per day along the new road, with nine vehicle movements from an existing driveway.
Amended plans requested by the council include an extension to the road, without significantly reducing the size of two lots so that it can become a through road for any future development to the north of the site, towards Waverley.
Council planning officers said there were no plans lodged for such a development as of December 2023.
George Walker, from planning firm 6ty°, spoke on behalf of the applicants and said this in particular would create "positive planning outcomes".
No councillors found fault with the application, and councillor Danny Gibson said it was a "relatively compliant" application and councillor Tim Walker said it there had been an "unfortunate series of events" that led to the neighbours being impacted.
All councillors present at the December 14 meeting approved the application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.