The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Christmas is not a time, nor a season, it's a state of mind

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson, editorial administrator Laura Nankervis and circulation manager Darren Simmonds. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson, editorial administrator Laura Nankervis and circulation manager Darren Simmonds. Picture by Rod Thompson

Christmas is not a time of year but a state of mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.