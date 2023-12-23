Christmas is not a time, nor a season, it's a state of mind

Another thing that changes with the Christmas state of mind is helping those less fortunate than us. Heading into Christmas, some people in our community struggle to make ends meet. They must decide whether to put petrol in the car or food on the table, buy medication or pay the electricity bill. Although I am sure they try, being in the Christmas state of mind could be difficult for these people. Thankfully the Christmas state of mind also leads us to be more charitable. Donating to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal or The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal would be a good Christmas state-of-mind thing to do.