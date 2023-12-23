Christmas is not a time, nor a season, it's a state of mind

Christmas is not a time of year but a state of mind.
Do you ever wonder why people are nicer than usual at this time of year? We show goodwill towards people we would not be so kind to at other times of the year. We make an effort to be personable, reasonable, loveable and loving.
I reckon it's not just because the end of the year is near and some of us have a break from work or a holiday on the horizon. I have concluded that Christmas is not a time nor a season but a state of mind.
I spoke with a psychology academic when I was at university about my theory. He told me a person's state of mind could be defined as an individual's mental and emotional state. He confirmed my idea might have merit. Over the years, I have expanded upon it to include a groupthink theory.
At this time of year, most people's individual mental attitude or mood changes to be, well, merrier.
So, if many of us individually feel happier and act more cordially, that rubs off on others, and pretty soon, entire groups of people act the same way. It is not hard to surmise one person acting kindly encourages others to act the same way. Therefore it seems, at this time of year, a state of mind exists, a groupthink, that we all are kinder, personable, reasonable, loveable and loving. It is a conscious choice to be more positive toward people at Christmas.
Another thing that changes with the Christmas state of mind is helping those less fortunate than us. Heading into Christmas, some people in our community struggle to make ends meet. They must decide whether to put petrol in the car or food on the table, buy medication or pay the electricity bill. Although I am sure they try, being in the Christmas state of mind could be difficult for these people. Thankfully the Christmas state of mind also leads us to be more charitable. Donating to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal or The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal would be a good Christmas state-of-mind thing to do.
After last year's Empty Stocking Appeal raised $87,935.50, I have set a $90,000 target for this year's 115th instalment.
I'll leave you with this to ponder. It is lovely that this mindset happens in December, but what about January to November? Wouldn't life be easier and more enjoyable if this Christmas state of mind occurred for the entire year?
On behalf of The Examiner team, I wish love, peace, laughter and a Christmas state of mind to you all.
Donations to the Empty Stocking Appeal are evenly split between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Donations can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3) or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
