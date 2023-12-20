'Visibility' the key to major women's football growth in Tasmania: AFL Tas

On the back of three Tasmanians being drafted to the AFLW, the state's sporting body are celebrating a massive year for women's football.
AFL Tasmania's women's and girls' community football lead Amy Bailey was pleased to announce major growth for the sport on Wednesday.
She said 17 per cent more teams joined competitions, 58 per cent more girls - 13,000 - took part in schools programs alongside North Melbourne and 16 per cent more females were involved in coaching.
"We're providing more opportunities and there's much more visibility," Bailey said.
"I think, while we are bound to see general momentum, there's a concerted effort and a real push to provide support for that growth to happen a bit quicker.
"The growth has been huge in such a short amount of time, so it's expected but we've also been encouraging and supporting the growth to happen in a really positive way."
The NTFA's women's competition contributed to the team growth as East Coast debuted, while St Pats have been given a provisional licence to begin in 2024.
In the coaching space, Old Launcestonians, Scottsdale, Evandale, Meander Valley and George Town were all coached or co-coached by females this season.
Bailey elaborated on why she thinks the sport has grown so much this year.
"It think it's a lot to do with the visibility piece - you can't be what you can't see - and we're certainly seeing that with AFLW," she said.
"But also in those off-field roles as well, we're seeing more women coaching, more women commentating the game that it just feels more normal for girls to play and participate.
"I think they see that as an opportunity for them and this is a sport that is for them and we are certainly seeing that shift."
