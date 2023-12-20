The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

'Symptoms of a health system in crisis': ED review past deadline, Labor says

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 21 2023 - 8:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Guy Barnett was ordered to commission an independent review into the Emergency Departments of all four major Tasmanian hospitals. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Health Minister Guy Barnett was ordered to commission an independent review into the Emergency Departments of all four major Tasmanian hospitals. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Labor is calling on the state government to be more transparent amid a growing delay in the Tasmanian Emergency Department review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.