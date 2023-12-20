'Symptoms of a health system in crisis': ED review past deadline, Labor says

Labor is calling on the state government to be more transparent amid a growing delay in the Tasmanian Emergency Department review.
Tasmania's House of Assembly supported a motion in September ordering Health Minister Guy Barnett to commission an independent review into the Emergency Departments of all four major Tasmanian hospitals and implement an immediate action plan to address hospital bed block problems and relieve pressure on staff.
The deadline for the independent review to be submitted to the Department of Health was November 30, 2023, while the final action plan was to be forwarded to the Health Minister by December 15.
Should the Independent Advisory Panel require additional time to review and report, the Panel is requested to prioritise its review first to the LGH Emergency Department so that an immediate action plan to address access flow across the LGH is delivered by agreed dates.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the independent review was "continuing to progress" after being granted an extension.
"The Independent Panel has conducted a thorough review to date, including visits to Tasmanian and interstate hospitals, data collection and analysis, and significant engagement with staff across the Tasmanian Health Service," Mr Barnett said.
"It is important that the review is thorough and considers all actions required in the short, medium, and long term to enhance and improve the delivery of health services.
"Acknowledging the complexity of the issue and the value of engaging with staff and health service users, an extension for the review was requested by the Independent Panel and has been granted."
Mr Barnett said an interim action plan is expected to be released soon, while the final report of the Independent Panel will be finalised in the new year.
Previously, Mr Barnett said the action plan was set to be delivered before the end of the year.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government has a duty to detail how they plan to alleviate the "worsening" ramping and the bed block situation in Tasmania's public hospitals.
"There is no doubt the state of our emergency departments is a complex issue that needs the Minister's full and urgent attention," Ms Dow said.
"With the deadline for the Independent Emergency Departments Review falling last Friday, Minister Barnett needs to confirm he has received the final report and outline the actions his government will take.
"Health Minister Guy Barnett must be transparent and detail how he plans to alleviate current access and flow challenges at Tasmania's public hospitals."
Ms Dow said ambulance ramping and bed block were "symptoms of a health system in crisis".
"In the past month, we have heard harrowing stories from the Transfer of Care Delays hearings, with people being ramped for hours in ambulances or hospital corridors before they are admitted," she said.
"Tasmanians deserve clarity about how the government intends to fix this mess."
