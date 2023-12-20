Teenager Kitchin makes 'a lot less stressful' top-tier debut for Longford

Darcy Kitchin has come a long way from the kid running around the Scottsdale cricket nets asking anyone to "bowl to me, bowl to me".
The 14-year-old made his TCL premier league debut for Longford on Saturday, taking 1-19 from four overs as the Tigers defeated Legana by 146 runs.
Darcy was shocked to find out he would be making his debut by A-grade captain Patrick Sytsma after initially being told he wasn't.
However, he relished the challenge - dismissing opener Jarrod Dusautoy with his second ball.
"It's a lot better because they respect the good balls and it's better for my game - I find it a lot less stressful," Darcy said.
The early wicket followed a trend for the medium pacer, claiming one in his first over of junior cricket as well as in the TCL T20 competition earlier this month.
That was also against Legana, taking 4-18 - marking a massive rise up the ranks in his fourth year at Longford after beginning his cricket journey at Scottsdale.
"I still remember the first game [in juniors] I went up to Craig Jarman and said 'who's opening the bowling?' and he's like 'why is that?' and I thought could I do it," Darcy said.
"I got a wicket in my first over, which was pretty good and I was stoked and they welcomed me to the club.
"I've enjoyed playing with the men over the last few years and noticed an improvement in my game."
Darcy has been splitting his time at Longford between school cricket with St Patrick's College and under-16s with Mowbray Cricket Club on turf.
Juggling his school cricket commitments with Longford duties has meant he's continued playing some Sunday matches alongside father Jeffrey.
"It's been great to see how he's gone through the ranks and how much his game has improved," Jeffrey said.
"There are a lot of people at the club that really get behind us and take him aside in the nets and show him what he can do to improve.
"It's good to have that at St Pat's as well as the club."
Jeffrey, who is also Longford's president, said the club have been striving to promote their junior players through their C-grade side in the absence of an under-16s team.
