The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Generous donation helps make Christmas 'a little bit more cheery' for those in need

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
December 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings Meadows Lions Club member Judi Graham and treasurer Darrell Atkinson celebrate raising $2000 at the Kings Meadows Lions Club's annual huge garage sale event. Picture by Declan Durrant
Kings Meadows Lions Club member Judi Graham and treasurer Darrell Atkinson celebrate raising $2000 at the Kings Meadows Lions Club's annual huge garage sale event. Picture by Declan Durrant

For the past 12 years, the Kings Meadows Lions Club has helped "make Christmas a little bit more cheery" for those who need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help