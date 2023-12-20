Generous donation helps make Christmas 'a little bit more cheery' for those in need

For the past 12 years, the Kings Meadows Lions Club has helped "make Christmas a little bit more cheery" for those who need it most.
This year, the club donated $2000 towards The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal, which aims to raise funds for Launceston's most in-need community members.
So far, the Empty Stocking Appeal has raised close to $40,000 of its $90,000 target following recent contributions from the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust, Bunnings North Launceston, and many anonymous donors.
Kings Meadows Lions Club member Judi Graham said the club raised funds through its annual "huge garage sale."
"It's very important, especially at this time of year, to give back," Ms Graham said.
"We've been giving to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal for nearly 12 years.
"We give to the appeal each year, hoping that we can make Christmas a little bit more cheery for the people who need a bit of help.
"The response from the public is always good because they know that with the four charities involved, what they donate is going to a good place."
Donations can be received in person (at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street), via a direct debit transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), or through BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3).
Residents can also donate at participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
