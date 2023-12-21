Why has the hospital transformed into a Christmas wonderland?

If you have walked through the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) recently, you may have noticed the incredible Christmas displays decking the halls.
The staff at the hospital have been embracing the holiday season by transforming the hospital's wards and departments for the annual LGH Christmas Cup, a decorating competition aimed at spreading festive cheer.
This year's theme was a traditional Christmas, with extra points awarded for using recycled and reused materials.
The judges had their work cut out for them, but ultimately, the LGH Volunteers awarded the Christmas Cup to Ward 3R, renamed Ward 3Reindeer, for its creative take on a traditional Christmas.
The ward got creative, using medical gloves to make a Christmas tree, medical vials for tree decorations, and a snowman made from disposable cups.
The reindeer theme ran throughout the ward with rooms renamed Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen, and, of course, Rudolph.
3R Nurse Unit Manager Polly Showell said the team on 3R took on the challenge willingly and worked hard to be creative and put a smile on people's faces.
"My team spent a lot of time researching ideas and thinking creatively about how they could repurpose and upcycle items like cardboard boxes, paper cups, and used medication vials," she said.
"All of the team got behind the excitement of decorating for the Christmas period, with our Ward Clerks spending a lot of their own time before and after work to create many of the larger items.
"The team was so excited to win the 2023 Christmas Cup for the LGH, and the boost to our team morale has been wonderful.
"A lot of work went into creating such a fabulous 'traditional Christmas' display and it was amazing to be recognised for all of the hard work that went into it."
Ms Showell said the team began decorating at the beginning of December.
"It took just over a week to get everything in place," she said.
"The response from patients, families, and other staff throughout the hospital has been overwhelmingly positive, with people popping into the ward just to see the display.
"It is never a fun time to be in hospital, especially at this time of year, but if we can put a smile on someone's face, then it's all been worth it."
The second prize went to the Integrated Operations Centre with its traditional Aussie Christmas, complete with cardboard esky and a barbeque, while the third prize went to the LGH reception for its "welcoming atmosphere".
