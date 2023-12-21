The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Why has the hospital transformed into a Christmas wonderland?

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ward 3R with their award - Louise Davis and Bailie Wilson (in front), Heidi Peck, Polly Schowell, Akila Chandrasakara, Andrew Foley, and Laura Walters. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Ward 3R with their award - Louise Davis and Bailie Wilson (in front), Heidi Peck, Polly Schowell, Akila Chandrasakara, Andrew Foley, and Laura Walters. Picture by Phillip Biggs

If you have walked through the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) recently, you may have noticed the incredible Christmas displays decking the halls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.