Christmas is not a time of joy for some in our community

Ahhhh Christmas. A time of peace, joy and happiness...
Perhaps for some.
But unfortunately real life isn't 'Love Actually'.
Families don't always magically resolve issues, we grieve for loved ones no longer with us, and we experience stress and mental health issues. And for some, the season triggers past traumas.
If Christmas is a challenging time for you, here are some ways to safeguard your mental health over the festive season:
Managing Holiday Stress:
It's important to have some strategies up your sleeve for coping with the heightened stress that often accompanies the holiday season. You've probably heard them all before but relaxation techniques, mindfulness, and getting out for a walk (especially in nature) can help. Exercise is a great stress remedy - and try to choose something you enjoy (bike ride, frisbee, yoga, a group class). And if that doesn't work, pop on some uplifting (non-Christmas) music and dance even if someone is watching.
Dealing with Grief and Loss:
At Christmas, we feel the absence of loved ones more acutely, particularly if the loss has been a recent one. Don't try to bury these emotions in busyness. Allow yourself and give yourself space to grieve. You might even consider a way to honour their memory during the Christmas period. Most importantly, do what feels right for you. And reach out for support - a listening ear, a smile or a hug can help ease the pain.
Loneliness and Isolation:
If you are separated from family or friends, Christmas can feel like a lonely time. Try to find ways to connect with others, either in person or virtually. Chances are, there will be someone around you who is also alone for Christmas. And if you do spend Christmas day on your own, spoil yourself in some way (a nice bath, your favourite movie, and meal, a new book, a swim).
Financial Strain and Mental Health:
Financial pressures can be a burden at Christmas with the additional expense of food, socialising, gifts, etc. This can have an impact on mental health. Budgeting for Christmas is a good idea, as is choosing alternatives to expensive gift-giving such as 'repurposed' gifting, vouchers for spoiling, or fun. And find ways to focus on meaningful experiences rather than material possessions.
Setting Boundaries and Prioritising Self-Care:
During this busy period, it's important to set healthy boundaries, whether it's in social interactions, commitments, or expectations. Remember to engage in self-care practices such as alone time, and allowing time to look after your mind and body as they contribute to overall mental well-being.
Coping with Social Anxiety:
Individuals with social anxiety may face extra challenges during holiday gatherings. To manage social anxiety, try such strategies as gradual exposure, positive self-talk, and seeking support from trusted individuals. And take time out when you need to.
Balancing Tradition and Change:
The holidays are full of traditions. But if you are dealing with major life transitions, Christmas might be a time of change and the loss of what you once held dear. Consider exploring ways to adapt traditions or create new ones to accommodate changing circumstances.
Promoting Inclusivity and Understanding:
Be mindful of others mental health during the holidays. Demonstrate empathy, open communication, and a non-judgmental approach when interacting with friends and family members.
Avoiding Perfectionism:
At all costs avoid the pressure to create a perfect holiday and the negative impact of perfectionism on mental health. Instead, embrace imperfections, be flexible, and focus on the joy of shared moments. Also, don't forget the importance of setting realistic expectations. Often it is the things that don't go as planned that are the most memorable.
Seek Professional Help:
If you feel you aren't coping reach out to mental health professionals. If you require urgent mental health support, please call Lifeline Tasmania on 13 11 44, the Suicide Callback Service on 1300 659 467, or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.
Remember, open and empathetic communication is crucial when discussing mental health topics, especially during the holiday season. Creating a supportive and understanding environment can make a significant difference for individuals dealing with various mental health challenges.
Have a peaceful Christmas.
Denise Tilley is the Media Officer for the Royal Flying Doctor Service
