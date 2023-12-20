Who knows how good MacQuarie Point Stadium will be?

CHRISTMAS is a special time of the year on the Christian calendar when we especially share love and care for our loved ones and others. While many believe that we are losing this attitude I have to disagree and would like to thank those people not known to us who came to the aid of my husband when he had a nasty fall at Newstead yesterday. It was not quite as bad as it looked but many people showed love, care and kindness to someone they did not know. These people who spared their time to assist know who they are, from the lovely strangers to the kind doctor and the staff at Coles. We pass on our sincere thanks and wish one and all a very Happy Christmas and may 2024 be full of love and care.