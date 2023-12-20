The Examiner
Who knows how good MacQuarie Point Stadium will be?

December 21 2023 - 10:07am
Who knows how good MacQuarie Point Stadium will be?
Who knows how good MacQuarie Point Stadium will be?

GLENNIS Sleurink is obviously another Tasmanian with a crystal ball (The Examiner, December 20)! Her prognostication is that the MacQuarie Point Stadium will not generate a profit and won't attract the events that the Premier expects. She obviously is hoping that is the case. She also says that there are not enough people or materials to build anything! I guess that includes hospitals and schools etc. Maybe we should just go and live in a cave somewhere, and ignore the younger generations that may just aspire to see a world class concert, or to play AFL football on their own ground, in their own state. I wonder if Ms Sleurink is against the Bridgewater bridge that will cost about the same as the stadium and generate not one cent!

