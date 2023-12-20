Who knows how good MacQuarie Point Stadium will be?

GLENNIS Sleurink is obviously another Tasmanian with a crystal ball (The Examiner, December 20)! Her prognostication is that the MacQuarie Point Stadium will not generate a profit and won't attract the events that the Premier expects. She obviously is hoping that is the case. She also says that there are not enough people or materials to build anything! I guess that includes hospitals and schools etc. Maybe we should just go and live in a cave somewhere, and ignore the younger generations that may just aspire to see a world class concert, or to play AFL football on their own ground, in their own state. I wonder if Ms Sleurink is against the Bridgewater bridge that will cost about the same as the stadium and generate not one cent!
Ian Hunt, St Leonards
GORDON Thurlow quotes from Ecclesiastes - selectively as many who quote the bible do - and says we have known for 2000 years there is a time for every activity under heaven. According to Gordon the time for renewables and Labor is up. Well he has been casting stones at renewables forever. Did he not read in that same passage 'There is a time to gather stones together' When Gordon turns on the light, heats his home, cooks his meals, turns on the telly etc - he is using 100% renewable energy. As Bob Dylan said in far more recent times: "Your old road is rapidly agin'/ Please get out of the new one/ If you can't lend your hand/ For the times they are a-changin'
Tony Newport, Hillwood
CHRISTMAS is a special time of the year on the Christian calendar when we especially share love and care for our loved ones and others. While many believe that we are losing this attitude I have to disagree and would like to thank those people not known to us who came to the aid of my husband when he had a nasty fall at Newstead yesterday. It was not quite as bad as it looked but many people showed love, care and kindness to someone they did not know. These people who spared their time to assist know who they are, from the lovely strangers to the kind doctor and the staff at Coles. We pass on our sincere thanks and wish one and all a very Happy Christmas and may 2024 be full of love and care.
Angie Green, Norwood
AS THE cost of living concerns grip households, the Albanese government is taking concrete steps to alleviate financial burdens.
Recognising the challenges faced by Australians, the government has implemented policies aimed at addressing key areas impacting daily expenses. Initiatives include targeted increases in income support, Medicare Urgent Care Clinics (all you need is your Medicare Card) addressing housing affordability through investment in social and affordable housing, cheaper medicines, 60 day dispensing, cheaper childcare, fee free TAFE and measures to lower energy costs by promoting renewable energy adoption. Additionally, tax relief measures are being introduced to put more money back into the pockets of middle and lower-income families.
By prioritising these issues, the Albanese government is committed to fostering economic resilience and creating a more affordable living environment for all Australians. The proactive approach reflects a dedication to easing the strain on households and fostering financial well-being.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
THE problem with Theo Bakker (The Examiner, December 3) is that he's obviously aware of the necessity for urgent action on climate change, yet he seems unwilling to do anything about it. While criticising the efforts of Extinction Rebellion, he states that "widespread community pressure" on governments and fossil fuel companies is all that's required, which is in fact the main aim of Extinction Rebellion Northern Tasmania.
The tight-knit, committed group has been doing this for almost five years now. Good, upright citizens have staged many actions in and around Launceston during that time, in an effort to highlight the potential emergency that lies ahead. These events are non-violent, attendees are quite safe, and police officers are supportive and sympathetic.
History shows that much can be gained when ordinary people stand up in public for their beliefs.
Doing nothing achieves nothing. There's always room for one more believer, Mr Bakker.
Val Clarke, Kings Meadows
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.