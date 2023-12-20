'Premium' campsite will attract premium price tag when opened in new year

The days of free camping at Derby are officially over.
Campers will have to fork over a fee to spend the night at Derby's new campground when it opens in the new year.
Dorset Council approved a proposal to levy a $40 per night fee on the campsites at the new amenities area, formerly a depot.
This will come into effect in mid-to-late January 2024, when the finishing touches are put to the campground.
Council officers said in a report the site, next to the Ringarooma River and near the trail entrance, was a "premium location" and warranted the extra cost.
The fees will be collected by the Blue Derby Foundation, and money raised will go towards maintaining the town's mountain bike trails.
Although the foundation is responsible for the upkeep of the trails and land at Derby, Dorset Council remains the overall asset manager and is responsible for setting usage fees.
Council commissioner Andrew Wardlaw said, given the size of the campground, the fees collected would go a long way to funding the trail maintenance.
"I actually had a look at the site when I was going through Derby last week and I was surprised how large it was," Mr Wardlaw said.
"I'd say there's going to be a few sites there."
Camping fees at Derby Park and Branxholm Caravan Park will remain at the levels set in June 2023.
These were set at $20 for the caravan park - a new charge - and $25 for Derby Park.
Council officers said the other campgrounds were "suitable alternatives for lower cost camping" nearby.
