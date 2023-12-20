The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Premium' campsite will attract premium price tag when opened in new year

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mountain bikers spending the night at Derby's new campground will be charged a premium price, with the money funding trail maintenance. Picture by Rob Shaw
Mountain bikers spending the night at Derby's new campground will be charged a premium price, with the money funding trail maintenance. Picture by Rob Shaw

The days of free camping at Derby are officially over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.