Tasmanians shift into top gear at national track championships

Tasmanians produced a host of strong performances at the DISC Velodrome in Melbourne at the weekend.
Perth's 29-year-old triple Commonwealth Games champion Georgia Baker won the 126th Austral Wheel and national omnium championship and combined with Western Australian Alex Manly to add the madison championships, lapping the field three times and only losing one sprint in the 120-lap event.
The events also welcomed the transition of Baker's former state team pursuit teammate Lauren Perry from endurance to sprint.
The Launceston 27-year-old showed positive development over the competition to finish eighth overall in the keirin.
"Day 1 at sprint school!" Perry wrote on Instagram. "I've got a lot of learning to do but I've got some of the best teachers and mentors I could ask for."
Stepping up to the elite men's category for the first time, Launceston's Sam McKee made the final of the Austral Wheel but a heavy fall from the top of the track in the madison championships saw him unable to finish.
Tasmanian Institute of Sport performance squad athletes Gus Challis and Max Woodroofe competed in the Australian Junior Track Series, contesting 15 races with Woodroofe claiming a couple of wins.
TIS scholarship-holders Alex Eaves and Jonas Shelverton and performance squad member Lachie Oliver competed in the junior men, all narrowly missing the Austral Wheel Race final.
An Ian Thorpe record is in the sights of Max Giuliani after the Tasmanian swimmer became the second-fastest Australian to swim the 200-metre freestyle.
The 20-year-old Hobart Aquatic product, who now represents Miami Swim Club on the Gold Coast, recorded a time of 1:44.79 in the 4x200m freestyle at the Queensland State Championships.
Thorpe's record time of 1:44.06 was set in 2001, two years before Giuliani was born.
The achievement follows Giuliani beating world champion Kyle Chalmers in the 100m freestyle in January.
Tasmanians Evie Dalton and Hayden Beltz have been named in Hockey Australia's 2024 national development squads.
Dalton, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, and Beltz, 26, both from Hobart, earned their spots following impressive performances with the Tassie Tigers.
The announcements follow Hobart's Maddison Brooks being promoted from the women's squad to the senior national team.
A host of Northern players have been named in Netball Tasmania's under-age state squads.
Sophie Blackberry, Lily Case, Ava Jones, Esther Kidmas, Eunice Kidmas, Ava Lockwood, Asha Lowe, Ellie Marshall and Paige O'Neill were named in the 19-and-under squad.
Olivia Bender, Sophie Brewer, Grace Ebbelaar, Grace Foley, Mia Green, Molly Green, Paige O'Neill, Isabella Sherriff and Sophie Sherriff are in the 17-and-unders with O'Neill trialling for both age groups.
