Long-time club stalwart calls time after four decades of service

If you've ever ventured out to the Launceston greyhounds, it's likely you've come across Robert Williams.
For 40 years, Williams has worked tirelessly behind the scenes serving as the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club's chief kennel staff member and as trial night operator proudly, having decided to now call time on it.
On Monday night, Williams' time as club employee came to an end, with the LGRC hosting a small farewell gathering after the last race to send of the fun-loving, much respected and well-liked figure off in great style.
Williams said he has loved every minute in being involved with Launceston and the local greyhound industry.
"Getting out on a Monday night is always great, the people in greyhounds are fantastic, you always make friends and lucky to see so many dogs race - I've been lucky to work in such a good industry," Williams said.
"Everyone has been kind to me always saying hello, people in greyhound racing are honest and I will miss it."
It was August 1983, when Williams began his employment in the kennels back at the former White City track.
"I remember Fine Horizon and Top Shiraz winning plenty of races, the Mulligans and lots of other families had some great dogs and Ted Medhurst with big a team, and White City was such a great track in its time."
Williams played an integral part of assisting the Launceston club in moving to Mowbray racecourse in 2004.
The first official meeting in the move from White City after its closure was Monday, December 20, 2004, with Williams working the full 19 years there and is proud of the association and the people he has met over time.
Ryan youngster remains undefeated with Devonport Breeders win
Pat Ryan and the Fahey-Fahey Syndicate dominated proceedings in the feature event in Hobart on Tuesday, producing a one-two finish with littermates in the Ulverstone Pet Foods Devonport Breeders Classic (461m).
Lining up at just their third career start, both Sweet Sundown and Red Stiletto dominated both the betting on the race and the concluding stages of the event as they set down for a fierce two-way battle in a great finish.
It was Sweet Sundown who prevailed over Red Stiletto with Buckle Up Zoya away in third running 25.77secs.
Beginning smartly, the daughter of Whiskey Riot and Sacred Shadow travelled sweetly throughout making it three wins from as many starts, giving Dilston trainer Pat Ryan his fourth-recorded Breeders Classic success.
Breeders-owners Gary and Greg Fahey credit Pat for his ability to have these youngsters ready for the series.
"All four girls from this litter haven't been with Pat (Ryan) for really that long," part-owner Greg Fahey stated.
"They were educated over in Melbourne, Pat took them on, the Devonport Breeders series came up and he has done a tremendous job preparing them for the race - running one-two in such a great series is pretty amazing.
"Pat has trained some handy runners for us, this is the most we've sent at one time and is always very patient."
Progression of both Sweet Sundown and Red Stiletto have been noticeable through the series, running second and third fastest times coming out of the semi-finals, with Greg believing they will continue to mature more.
"They're all very young, still a long road ahead, obviously these two girls are well above average," Greg added.
"Sweet Sundown is such a wonderful beginner, both however, have good manners I didn't see much between both, when Red Stiletto (runner-up) runs 25.81secs to her credit, it's a pretty good effort at such a young age.
"Sacred Shadow has more than proven she can carry on the bloodline; Dennes Point has left us a great legacy."
