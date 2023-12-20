Man cops eight months' jail top-up to drug trafficking term

A Bridport man who crashed a stolen car into a car carrying four tourists was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to imprisonment.
Mathew Leigh Coates, 35, pleaded guilty to four counts of driving while disqualified two counts of unlawful possession of property, a count of motor vehicle stealing, a count of being a driver and failing to stop, a count of failing to to keep to the left side of the road, possession of stolen firearms and drug possession charges.
The crimes all occurred over a matter of days in September.
Recently Coates was sentenced to 15 months jail for drug trafficking, possession of a stolen motor bike and possession of a .22 pistol. Coates had turned to trafficking to fund a relapse into illicit drugs and received the jail term with an eight-month, non-parole period.
The court heard Coates was driving a stolen Ford Ranger when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4 on September 12. The vehicle he was driving had been stolen from Thistle street, Launceston.
The collision occurred when Coates, who was a disqualified driver, failed to keep left on Industry Road north of Mt Direction and hit an oncoming vehicle.
Injuries suffered by the passengers included a muscle tear and a torn carotid artery.
The court heard that a passenger later suffered a stroke upon return to Victoria.
He had a stolen firearm in the car at the time and fled the crash scene.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Coates had a history of drug addiction and prior offences which included 18 counts of driving while disqualified, evading police motor vehicle stealing and stealing.
"You have received a number of sentences of imprisonment so specific deterrence is very important," he said.
"You should not have been driving at all when the crash occurred."
Mr Stanton said he was bearing in mind the principle of totality which says that a sentence should not be crushing and causing the loss of all hope.
He sentenced Coates to a two month jail term after cancelling a community correction order imposed in April and added a further six months for the remainder of the crimes.
He fined him $500 for failing to keep left and disqualified him from driving for two years cumulative to any current disqualification.
Mr Stanton allowed Coates to apply for parole after four months of the most recent jail terms.
