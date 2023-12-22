What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

December 22
Meet with Launceston's resident real-life mermaid, Kaz to kick off your school holidays
Come along to grab a photo with Kaz and her pirate, Captain Johnny Morningstar.
Bring your swimmers or your best mermaid or pirate costume to this free community event.
10am to 11:30 at the First Basin in Launceston.
December 23
Head along to Tamar Valley Resort, Grindelwald, to experience the festivities and grab any last minute gifts for under the tree.
There will be free activities for kids, along with an appearance from Santa.
All the village shops will be open for the evening and an outdoor cinema experience will commence at dusk.
Free tickets and more information available at trybooking.com/CMLSI.
7 Waldhorn Drive, Grindelwald, from 5pm to 8pm.
December 23
Residents of Evandale are encouraged to head out to the street on Saturday to see Santa in the firetruck. Santa will leave the fire station at 5pm and head north along Evandale Road to just over the rail crossing.
For more information and details on where best to catch Santa, search Evandale Volunteer Fire Brigade on Facebook.
December 29
Visit Launceston's fantastic alfresco Night Market in Civic Square to enjoy food and drinks from local Tasmanian producers, along with live music and entertainment.
With a wide variety of food stalls inspired by our lively multicultural municipality, there's sure to be something for everyone.
Free entry 4pm to 9pm, Civic Square, Launceston.
December 31
Beerfest is returning to Royal Park this December 31 to welcome in 2024 in style.
Enjoy live music from The Bad Dads Orchestra and Midnight Juggernauts (DJ set), as well as a large selection of food, wine beer and cider available for purchase.
Fireworks shows at 9:30 and midnight.
Tickets essential and available at beerfestivals.com.au/tickets-nye
The Nessies Graeme Colgan and Neil Gray will perform at Max Fry Hall Trevallyn. Picture by Phillip Biggs
December 31
If you're looking for a "bonny time", or an excuse to don your Tam o' Shanter and pipe some haggis, then look no further: a bagpipe-call to lovers of Scottish culture is coming to town.
The first-time New Year's Eve event 'Hogmanay Hootenanny' will make its debut at the Max Fry Memorial Hall on December 31 with themed dress, traditional cuisine and dancing.
The Hogmanay Hootenanny begins at 7:30pm on Sunday, December 31, at the Max Fry Memorial Hall in Trevallyn. Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/the-nessies-tassie-hogmanay-hootenany
January 01
Join this New Year's Day tradition with a picnic at the historic Longford racecourse.
Enjoy live music, food & beverage vans and the City of Launceston RSL Pipe + Drums band along with Fashions on the Field supported by Kachoo Country.
Longford Racecourse. Gates Open from 10am. Bookings are essential. Phone TTC (03) 6326 1070.
For more information visit: https://goracingtasmania.com.au/tasmanian-turf-club/events/.
January 01
Adam's Distillery will hold a New Year's Day afternoon of fun at Glen Ireh Estate in Perth.
Head along to enjoy food, beverages, face painting, lawn games and live music to kick off 2024.
Bring your own picnic rugs or chairs for the lawn, and enjoy a stroll through the gardens of Glen Ireh Estate.
Strictly no BYO food or alcohol.
12 - 4pm, Adams Distillery, Glen Ireh Estate, Perth.
For more information visit www.adamsdistillery.com.au.
January 04
Kingswood's Regional Australian tour comes to Launceston for one night on Thursday January 4, celebrating their new album 'The Tale Of G.C Townes'.
The honeyed vocals of Alexander Laska, buoyed by the harmonies of Fergus Linacre and musicality of band members Josh Koop and Jack Davies, makes a song like 'Little Red Jumpsuit' one that comes wrapped in warmth.
Tickets and more information available at royaloakhotel.iwannaticket.com.au.
January 7
Bring along a picnic to enjoy live local music in the City Park Rotunda. There will be free family fun with the City Park Train.
This will be the first in a series of Music in the Park events held across a number of Sundays in January and February.
This week enjoy the sounds of Evan Carydakis The Cherry Pops Tour.
City Park, Launceston. Sunday January 7,12:30pm - 2:30pm.
For more information visit: https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Music-in-the-Park-2024.
