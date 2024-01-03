All-rounder delighted to keep delivering with three Tasmanian franchises

Whether it be red, orange or purple, Hayley Silver-Holmes is just grateful to be wearing a cricket shirt again.
After seeing her blossoming career hampered by a protracted knee injury, the talented all-rounder is delighted to be using three Tasmanian franchises to help her return to the sort of form which had already received national recognition.
"It's been a long two years coming to this but now I'm feeling really good," she beamed. "I'm excited to be back playing cricket and being successful."
Having missed most of last season and undergoing surgery to remove cartilage from her knee, the 20-year-old has undergone extensive physio in order to return to the Tasmanian Tigers, Hobart Hurricanes and Greater Northern Raiders.
In both the Tigers' recent Women's National Cricket League fixtures against South Australia, Silver-Holmes took wickets and finished unbeaten with the bat.
She played six of the Hurricanes' Women's Big Bash League matches and her three games for the Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League have yielded 115 runs at 57.5 plus economical bowling figures.
"It's been really nice to come back and play Big Bash after a long time and also playing for Raiders because I don't get a lot of opportunity to play grade cricket," she said.
"They are a really good bunch of girls and it's really important for contracted cricketers to give back to grade cricket and help players where we can."
Hailing from Sydney and beginning her WBBL career with the Sixers, Silver-Holmes leapt at the opportunity to progress her career in Tasmania and said she fitted in instantly.
"I think as soon as you cross Bass Strait you are Tasmanian," she said.
"I used to travel two hours to training and then two hours home, now it's 15 minutes away and it's a slower lifestyle down here which really suits me.
"There's lots to see and do here and everyone is only 10 minutes apart so it's not hard to catch up. I've tried to see as much of Tasmania as possible and enjoyed that. I've been up the East Coast and would like to see more of the North."
Silver-Holmes has experienced both ends of the results spectrum with the Hurricanes underperforming in the WBBL while the Tigers resume their chase for a third-straight WNCL title with back-to-back fixtures against New South Wales on Friday and Sunday.
Asked to explain the anomaly, she said: "It's a very different format T20. Just one batter can take a game away from you plus six weeks is a very short turnaround for 14 games. Sometimes it's difficult to get out of a rut. We had the group to be successful and learned a lot from it and hopefully can be successful next year.
"It's my first year with the Hurricanes after being injured and it was a great experience. I learned a lot from the season. We can take a lot of positives and brought that back into Tigers environment with those two games against South Australia.
"The Tigers are amazing. This group gets on so well with each other which has been a big key to our success in the last two years and hopefully we can go on and do the three-peat."
After starting out with New Town, the big-hitting batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler switched to the Raiders and is now so entrenched with the team that she was sporting orange socks for last month's win over her former team.
"I'm all about matching!" she said. "They all want a pair now so I've been trend setting with the socks.
"There was an opportunity in the North and I knew Sash (Moloney) and EMG (Emma Manix-Geeves) up there and it was a chance to teach some things and help as many young girls as possible. They are a good bunch of girls and a very successful group.
"Our team is so strong and we believe in each and every one of us."
Raiders coach Darren Simmonds - whose team return from a Christmas break this weekend - said Silver-Holmes has been a popular recruit.
"The main thing for her is just to be playing cricket again," he said.
"She brings all-round capability for us. She's our opening bowler and capable of getting us early wickets and her batting is improving all the time. She has genuine power so can clear the boundary. She's starting to develop her all-round game and showing that she's a real leader on the ground.
"I think she's got future leadership potential, that really stands out."
Silver-Holmes, who played in the Australian under-19s for three years from the age of just 14, welcomed the idea and the possibility of adding more green and gold to the colour of her shirts.
"I've done a bit of leadership in under-age cricket with NSW and would love that
"The national team is a really big thing and something I would love to be a part of in the future."
