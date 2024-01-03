The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

All-rounder delighted to keep delivering with three Tasmanian franchises

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 3 2024 - 11:49am, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All-rounder delighted to keep delivering with three Tasmanian franchises
All-rounder delighted to keep delivering with three Tasmanian franchises

Whether it be red, orange or purple, Hayley Silver-Holmes is just grateful to be wearing a cricket shirt again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.