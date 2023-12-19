Startling $12k donation helps Launceston needy through Empty Stocking Appeal

A charitable trust has donated the startling sum of $12,000 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal to help Launceston's most in-need community members this holiday season.
For the 23rd year running the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust has donated to the annual, Christmas-themed charity drive, with this donation pushing the Trust's total contribution to the appeal over the decades to $220,000.
Trustee Jill Dearing said giving to the Empty Stocking Appeal was one of the Trust's long-running traditions because of how worthy a cause it was.
"At this time of year, it's very important to be giving back; and there's no better way to continue the legacy of Winifred Booth than with giving to things like this," Ms Dearing said.
The funds from the Appeal are evenly split between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul, with the fundraiser running until December 31 with an aim of raising $90,000
The Trust benefits a wide range of community organisations in memory of Winifred Daphne Booth who lived in Launceston for nearly 60 years.
Ms Booths' estate has since provided nearly $7 million for charitable causes in Tasmania.
"We should all be encouraged to give to those less fortunate or who may be struggling at this time of year," Ms Dearing said.
The Appeal has received several large contributions from local businesses and organisations in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and is sitting at roughly $40,000.
Donations can be made at participating newsagents; via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 066-743; Acc: 011517887); BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3); or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
