The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Startling $12k donation helps Launceston needy through Empty Stocking Appeal

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated December 20 2023 - 8:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
W.D. Booth Charitable Trust trustees Jill Dearing, Kevin Preece and Amber Cohen. Picture by Phillip Biggs
W.D. Booth Charitable Trust trustees Jill Dearing, Kevin Preece and Amber Cohen. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A charitable trust has donated the startling sum of $12,000 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal to help Launceston's most in-need community members this holiday season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.