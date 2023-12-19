Launceston's latest seafood seller opens doors just in time for Christmas

Tasmanians rushing to get their seasonal seafood fix will be pleased to hear a new fishmonger has opened its doors just in time for Christmas.
Run by fourth-generation fisher folk, Hammond Seafoods is Launceston's newest seller of fresh, high-quality seafood.
Hammond Seafood founder John Hammond has a long history of fishing in Tasmanian waters, just off of Flinders Island.
"'I started fishing with my dad on the Arlie D in about 1960 when I was 10-years-old," Mr Hammond said.
"I wasn't learning much at school, so I thought I'd better learn the fishing caper."
When he was 14-years-old, Mr Hammond began fishing fulltime; when he was 17 he began running his father's vessel, the Arlie D.
"We would head out fishing for about a week, then come back to Lady Barron to unload," he said.
"The place was just buzzing back then."
Nowadays, Mr Hammond leaves the fishing to his son, John Jnr, as he embarks on his latest venture - selling fish directly to the public.
Mr Hammond said after 20 years of dreaming about opening a brick-and-mortar shop, he has finally taken the plunge.
"It's taken a while to get here, that's for sure," Mr Hammond said.
"We looked at many sites and had a few set backs over the years, but it's all come together finally.
"Our goal here is to get the product to the local community in the freshest form that we can get out. The quality of what we sell is really important."
As the Big Day draws nearer, Mr Hammond said Launceston residents are already stocking up on their festive favourites.
"It's been a very busy opening day. So far, lobster and oysters seem to be the most popular," he said.
"My word, we've sold some oysters today - beautiful oysters out of St Helen's.
"Prawns and flake also seem to be popular too."
In the new year, Mr Hammond said the shop will also sell fish and chips.
"When we have the best contacts supplying us with top, restaurant quality food, I think we have all the ingredients to make this thing pretty special," he said.
"We're planning on having your classic, standard fish and chips, but also some pretty up-market restaurant stuff, too. Something for everyone."
Mr Hammond said the new shop at Invermay will be pretty hard to miss thanks to their record-breaking "big thing".
"I think our big hook, at six metres is officially the world's biggest," Mr Hammond said.
"There's the Big Banana, the Big Crayfish, so why not the Big Hook?
"We sort of thought we want people to say, 'They're going down to Hook for a feed of fish and chips,' so hopefully that catches on."
Hammond Seafood can be found at 2 Weld St, Invermay, just off Goderich Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.