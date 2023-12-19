Who have been the TCL's best players going into the Christmas break?

The pre-Christmas rounds are tremendously important for cricket teams as they jostle for ladder position.
Going into the most wonderful time of the year, these are the players that would make up the Tasmanian Cricket League's best XI.
Tristan Weeks - Hadspen
Hadspen's new coach has put in some fantastic performances, earning three votes in The Examiner's player of the year competition three times. His unbeaten 145 was the league's highest score before this weekend.
Grant Davern - Evandale Panthers
The experienced Panther has been a model of consistency this season, reaching scores of 40-plus on three occasions - setting a strong platform for the ladder-leaders.
Jonty Manktelow - Evandale Panthers, captain
The reigning Jason Savage Medallist is going the right way to securing back-to-back honours, scoring runs and taking wickets with ease so far.
Richard Howe - Longford
Howe's ridiculous weekend efforts of 190 off 128 balls and a five-wicket haul put him in the spotlight and the team of the year so far. The Longford captain-coach can bat anywhere in the side's order, as shown by Saturday's knock.
Nikhil Bhatkar - Evandale Panthers, wk
Joining the Panthers this year, Bhatkar has been fantastic both in front and behind the stumps. His wicket-keeping prowess came to the fore against Hadspen with a catch and two stumpings.
Matthew Walton - Perth
Perth are playing their best cricket when Walton is firing in the middle order and scores of 77, 46 and 38 reflect that. Walton has also kept wicket and bowled this season.
Stan Tyson - Hadspen
Coming to the Chieftains from Westbury, Tyson has been one of the league's best all-rounders. He sits ninth in runs scored and seventh in wickets taken despite having only played five matches.
Daniel Smith - Trevallyn
Affectionately known as 'Panda', Smith can bowl fast and hit a big ball and has slid into Trevallyn's line-up effortlessly this season. He showed his dangerous batting ability with 72 off just 32 balls against Legana.
Glenn Ellis - Hadspen
It's been a steady flow of wickets for the experienced Ellis, who represented Tasmania at the over-40s national championships. He's taken a wicket in each of his six matches for Hadspen.
Sam McLean - Evandale Panthers
The competition's leading wicket-taker, spinner McLean made the team of the year last season and has gone from strength to strength for the undefeated Panthers.
Faheem Khan - Hadspen
Like Ellis, Khan has taken a wicket in each game, with the pair becoming a formidable duo for Hadspen. His 4-9 against ACL was a major highlight.
