The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Newstead College student's achievements shine through academic awards

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newstead College academic award winners Henry McMahon, Alicia Hollingworth Ciseau and Campbell Stebbings. Picture Rod Thompson
Newstead College academic award winners Henry McMahon, Alicia Hollingworth Ciseau and Campbell Stebbings. Picture Rod Thompson

Three graduating Newstead College students received major awards Tuesday night, highlighting achievements both on and off campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help