Newstead College student's achievements shine through academic awards

Three graduating Newstead College students received major awards Tuesday night, highlighting achievements both on and off campus.
The prized Dux of Newstead College was presented to Henry McMahon who graduated with an ATAR score of 99.7.
A passion for science, Mr McMahon plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science at the University of Tasmania.
"It feels really great to get the Dux award, I'm really proud of how well I've done and I've tried really hard for two years now," Mr McMahon said.
"I'm really glad that it's all panned out well."
The winner of the Ampol All Rounder award went to Alicia Hollingworth Ciseau, which recognises participation and outstanding effort in academic work, leadership, sport and community services.
Ms Ciseau will study justice studies at UTAS next year, and hoped to specialise in youth justice.
"I'm very surprised about my award but it definitely has shown my hard work over the years with my sporting, photography and my work ethic," Ms Ciseau said.
"I want to help kids whether it's in the law pathway or social work side; I'm really excited."
Campbell Stebbings took home the Launceston Players Award for excellence in the performing arts, and will continue his passion for the stage at UTAS.
"I've always had a lot of passion for performing arts and it's just great that that's been recognised," Mr Stebbings said.
"Along with performing arts I'm studying philosophy, English and some sociology as well."
He said Newstead College was very supportive of his pursuits in drama.
"It gives kids who usually aren't given enough support and confidence to perform an opportunity to really be in the limelight," he said.
Assistant principal Linda Goss said she was exceptionally proud of her students.
"They're an amazing group who have worked really, really hard; we're excited that we're able to actually celebrate it all," Ms Goss said.
