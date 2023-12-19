The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

What will Barwick bring to Western Bulldogs for 2024 AFLW season?

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Barwick in action for the Tasmania Devils in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Brooke Barwick in action for the Tasmania Devils in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

"Competitiveness, fun and energetic moves" are what highly-touted Tasmanian talent Brooke Barwick expects to show Western Bulldogs fans when she makes her AFLW debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.