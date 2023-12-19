What will Barwick bring to Western Bulldogs for 2024 AFLW season?

"Competitiveness, fun and energetic moves" are what highly-touted Tasmanian talent Brooke Barwick expects to show Western Bulldogs fans when she makes her AFLW debut.
The 18-year-old midfielder set a new benchmark for Tasmanian AFLW draftees, selected with pick four, while fellow Glenorchy talent Georgia Clark went to Collingwood with pick eight.
"It's amazing and it's such a surreal dream to come true," Barwick told the Bulldogs' website.
"There were so many tears and mixed emotions but overall, just lots of excitement and we are so excited to be on this road altogether."
Hobart-born Ellie Gavalas was previously the state's highest draft pick at 10 in the 2019 draft and will be Barwick's teammate in 2024 after being traded to the Bulldogs from North Melbourne.
Barwick has represented Tasmania from a young age, catching eyes back in 2019 at the under-15 School Sport Australia titles in Launceston.
Fast forward three years and she was named the Tasmania Devils' best and fairest for the NAB League, also selected in the under-18 national championships' All-Australian side as a bottom-aged player.
She looked set for a massive 2023 season but an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered playing touch football put an end to her year before it had began.
However, she found a new role in the coaches' box.
"It was amazing, it's a very tough situation when I was injured but just making [the most of] those resources and tapping into things outside of footy helped a lot," she said on AFL.com.au's broadcast of the draft.
"Coaching was one of them and I learned so much off the field so hopefully I can implement that on the field."
Those were the hopes of coach Jodie Clifford when she was interviewed at the start of the 2023 season.
"There's so much that can be gained from seeing football from a different perspective, so for Brooke, it's really unfortunate for her and not an ideal situation but we hope that by her being in the coaches' box that she can learn something that she can put into her game," Clifford said in March.
She was one of many to congratulate Barwick, Clark and new Richmond Tiger Mackenzie Ford, who was selected with pick 43 on Monday night.
"We are incredibly proud of the hard work and determination they have shown through their football journeys," Clifford said.
"To have three Tasmanian girls drafted on Monday night is exceptional and it shows the depth of talent that we have in the state."
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill added: "Their recruitment adds to an outstanding year for Tasmanian football and it symbolises the strength of our state's talent pathways.
"Two Tasmanians drafted in the top eight in the country is an amazing achievement for our state, our program and the girls' community clubs.
"Jodie Clifford should be extremely proud of the well-run Devils Girls program she led in 2023. Our talent team have done a stellar job."
The selections of Barwick, Clark and Ford means seven Tasmanians have joined AFL and AFLW lists for next season after the men's draft last month.
Northern quartet Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker were picked up by North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs, GWS and St Kilda respectively.
