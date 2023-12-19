Woman escapes jail for drink driving which resulted in crash

A Traveller's Rest woman was suffering severe post-natal depression when she crashed into the back of a car while driving in a heavily intoxicated state, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Jade Bridgit Johnston, 23, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, a count of common assault and two counts of breaching a family violence order on October 30, 2023.
The court heard that Johnston had been disqualified from driving in August after driving with a blood alcohol count of 0.16 on June 25. A family violence order was issued on the same day.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said that at about 6.30pm in Wellington Street, Longford Johnston was driving her mother's Volkswagen Polo when she collided with the rear of a Hyundai SUV which belonged to a friend of the father of her second child.
"The complainant pulled into Smith Street, but the defendant kept driving," Mr Gillard said.
At about 7.20pm, she approached the home of her ex-partner and, in a struggle, bit him on the elbow, causing a minor abrasion.
She was arrested at the scene, and police ascertained she had been driving while intoxicated and while disqualified.
A breath analysis returned a reading of 0.205, and she was served with a 24-month road safety disqualification notice.
In an interview, she said she had gone to Longford to visit a friend and had gone to the house but could not recall biting the complainant.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said Johnston was a single mother who was upset about the lack of support from the father of her child.
He said her psychological health was impacted by the deterioration of her relationship with the child's father and by the subsequent birth.
"She found being a single mother very challenging, and he had minimal involvement in raising their son," Mr Oxley said.
About the conduct, he said Johnston was at her mother's home drinking when she began to feel isolated.
"She started to ruminate about her life and a feeling that she had failed her son," he said.
He said her licence disqualification in August had exacerbated her isolation.
"While drinking, she received a message from a friend to go there," he said.
Mr Oxley said she got into her mother's car.
"While sitting there, she decided to drive, which was the first of a series of bad decisions," he said.
Mr Oxley said Johnston had formerly been employed and was a person of generally good character who had been affected by a situational crisis.
He said she had attended drug and alcohol counselling after her first drink drive but had been told she needed psychological support.
Mr Oxley said she felt utter shame and embarrassment about her conduct.
Magistrate Simon Brown read a letter from a psychologist about Johnston's perinatal and post-natal depression.
In sentencing, Mr Brown accepted that the latest behaviour had the same genesis as the June 25 incident.
But he said it was very concerning that she was on the road and could not control a car properly.
"The behaviour in going to his place is appalling, and it comes soon after similar behaviour in June," he said.
He said he needed to send a message to the community that those who were disqualified and those who were drinking must not drive.
"It is a very poor episode of breaching the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Act, a genuinely dangerous episode," he said.
He said he accepted the matters put in mitigation, but it was concerning that the incidents happened one after another.
"I think the driving is worthy of the term of imprisonment although relatively brief one and which is wholly suspended," Mr Brown said.
"This should act as a spur to keep getting help."
He imposed an eight-week sentence, which was wholly suspended for 18 months on the condition that she commit no imprisonable offence.
He disqualified her from driving for two and half years and fined her $2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.