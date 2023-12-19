Tasmanian filmmaker's spotlight on the devil goes in the running for national award

Simon Plowright spent a year living with Tasmanian devils so that others would join the fight to save them - now his devil doco has been nominated for a national film award.
The naturalist, director, writer and cinematographer's film Living with Devils is vying for Feature Documentary of the Year at the annual Screen Producers Australia Awards 2023.
Plowright's film follows "the last healthy stronghold in the wild" for the endangered species in the state's northwest, where the life and death struggle between the devils and the rare, transmissible cancer, Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD) that has devastated 80 per cent of their population.
"When I first came to Tasmania 40 years ago, there were devils everywhere on my father's farm in the far northwest, and I was instantly captivated by them," Plowright said.
"I want people to see what I see in Tasmanian devils; this is our last chance to see the largest thriving group of devils left in the wild.
"This was my opportunity to try and make a film the way I see devils."
Living with Devils tracks the trials of a mother devil and her four joeys, with the threats to their health - DFTD, weather, humans, loss of habitat and vehicles - around every corner, all the while offering an unprecedented glimpse at the endemic marsupial's nature.
"There is no escaping the reality that Tasmanian devils in the wild face an imminent and existential threat," said Plowright, who was also the former presenter of television program Quoll Farm,
"But there is hope; a few devils are fighting facial tumour disease. This gives us an important call to arms to the audience.
"My goal is to reach the hearts and minds of the audience through the passion I feel for our unique wildlife.
"After a positive heartfelt experience people unwittingly become conservation ambassadors."
And the film is backed by another Island state aspect: the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra delivered the documentary's score.
The soundtrack to Living with Devils was written by Tasmanian composer Maria Grenfell and recorded by the TSO at the Federation Concert Hall.
She had the challenge of creating a score encompassing everything from the quirky marsupials to the sweeping northwest landscapes.
"It was a privilege to have a full orchestra to write for," Ms Grenfell said.
"I was able to use a wide range of musical colours and rhythms to help depict the personalities of the animals.
As DFTD progresses toward the healthy northwest population, the filmmakers hope the documentary - and its soundtrack - will inspire Tasmanians to do everything they can to protect the devils.
The documentary will have a chance at national accolades at the 22-year running Screen Producers awards ceremony in March next year, possibly giving the devil's fight a further boost if it wins.
And Living with Devils isn't the only Tasmanian feature in the category, the doco will come up against another Island State film, The Platypus Guardian.
"It is truly a credit to the amazing talent pool we have here in Tasmania, and to the dedicated work of our local screen industry," Tasmanian Minister for the Arts Madeleine Ogilvie said.
Living with Devils is available now for streaming on ABC iView.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.