Launceston pub allows children under the age of 18 to play pokies

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 20 2023 - 9:04am, first published 5:30am
Tasmania's gambling regulator is concerned about two separate instances where venues allowed kids to gamble
Tasmanian pubs allowed children under the age of 18 to participate in gambling on at least two occasions this past year, raising concerns from the regulator.

Isabel Bird

