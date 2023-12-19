Launceston pub allows children under the age of 18 to play pokies

Tasmanian pubs allowed children under the age of 18 to participate in gambling on at least two occasions this past year, raising concerns from the regulator.
Meanwhile, gambling licence holders allowed workers to play keno while on the job, one allowed a self-excluded addict to gamble, and multiple venues failed on their CCTV security responsibilities.
All this occurred in a year that showed a record $409 million spend on gambling in Tasmania, including a $7 million rise in gambling at casinos, $6 million in hotels and clubs and a $2 million lift on racing and sporting bets.
It was the same year in which the industry worked to adopt gambling harm prevention measures, including cashless gaming, gambling spending limits, and new rules around rewards and advertising.
Two venues were caught allowing kids to participate in gambling, included the Commercial Hotel in Launceston, and the Beachfront at Bicheno, which were fined $6,920 and $5,430 respectively.
They were named as part of the gambling regulator's annual report recording requirements.
Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission chair Jenny Cranston said it would take staunch action against venues allowing children in gaming areas.
"While not large in number, it is concerning that there were separate instances of allowing minors to enter gaming rooms and participate in gaming," she said.
"These are extremely serious breaches and the Commission took strong disciplinary action to protect the most vulnerable persons."
Workers at the St Helens RSL and Ulvestone's The Lighthouse Hotel were caught playing keno, which resulted in licence cancellation and warnings.
The TRC Hotel in Launceston was caught allowing a gambling addict to gamble.
Up to 344 individuals were excluded from gambling in Tasmania, which including 261 self exclusions and 93 venue-led exclusion.
Ms Cranston said breaches of CCTV footage requirements were also a focus, with seven venues attracting fines.
"As highlighted last year, the operation and maintenance of a CCTV system is fundamental to ensuring that gambling in venues is carried out lawfully, fairly and provides the necessary harm minimisation protections," she said.
"The Commission will continue to be vigilant in this area and licence holders who do not ensure that CCTV systems are operating according to the requirements can expect to have disciplinary action taken."
