Volunteers help bring a smile to hospital patients this Christmas

Santa and his elves aren't the only ones helping to spread cheer this festive season.
A group of dedicated volunteers at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) have made more than 350 hand-made handkerchiefs for patients who will be at the hospital over the Christmas period.
With material bought and donated by the LGH Central Auxiliary, the volunteers have been busy cutting, ironing, sewing, and gifting the handkerchiefs to patients in the lead-up to the big day.
LGH volunteer Carmel Baumgartner said the handkerchiefs had helped brighten many patients' days.
"I was surprised at how excited people were to receive their hanky," Ms Baumgartner said.
"Everybody was super pleased and happy to be remembered, I think because it is something they weren't expecting.
"Only one person told me they didn't use hankies, and so I said, 'Well, you can use it as a serviette because it would make a nice serviette'."
Ms Baumgartner said she had enjoyed gifting the handkerchiefs to patients.
"It's been a pleasure and a privilege," she said.
"Seeing the patients' reactions and the enjoyment that such a small thing can bring has been wonderful.
"No one wants to be in hospital, let alone at Christmas."
Ms Baumgartner said she was inspired to give back to her community after a volunteer helped her.
"My friend was in hospital during the pandemic, and I had a blanket to deliver to her," she said.
"Unfortunately, I couldn't go up to the ward, so a volunteer came and said, 'I'll take it up for you'.
"And she came back and told me my friend was really happy to receive it.
"So when my friend passed away I thought, 'I'm going to volunteer in her honour', because that volunteer, she wouldn't know it, but she was an inspiration to me."
